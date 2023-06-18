Tuas TV World Will Be Completely Demolished By 2024 & The Site Handed Over To SLA

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Remains Of Tuas TV World Will Be Demolished By 2nd Quarter Of 2024, Police Had Used It For Training

Singaporeans old enough to have watched local Chinese TV serials like “Tofu Street“ (1996) would’ve regularly seen Tuas TV World, even if they hadn’t been there.

That’s because that was where period dramas like these were filmed for a then-considerable audience.

However, the premises had fallen into disuse as fewer period dramas were produced, and it will be completely demolished by 2024.

The site will subsequently be handed over to the Singapore Land Authority (SLA).

Only 15 buildings still standing at Tuas TV World

The remaining buildings at the site of what used to be Tuas TV World will be demolished by the second quarter of 2024, reported The Straits Times (ST).

While it had about 100 buildings when it was first built, only about 15 are still standing now.

There’s no point visiting either, as the area is closed to the public behind gates with barbed wire on top.

Those who passed by the entrance would’ve seen police signage warning the public against trespassing.

Tuas TV World was built more than 30 years ago

More than 30 years ago, Tuas TV World was primed for a glamourous world.

The 6.6-hectare facility was built in the early 90s by Mediacorp’s predecessor the Singapore Broadcasting Corporation (SBC).

The station invested S$35 million into building five sets that were meant to evoke the feel of 1950s-1960s Singapore — something that can’t be found in the modern metropolis the city has become.

This included three streets lined with “post-war” buildings like old-world shophouses, a church and a fire station.

There was even a railway station and the “Singapore River” — 215m-long water feature that had pumps to create waves.

Three more sets were supposed to represent what China would’ve looked like.

Many Chinese dramas filmed there

The new resource was initially put to good use, with several iconic shows filmed there.

Besides “Tofu Street”, viewers may remember dramas like “The Price Of Peace” (1997) and “Wok Of Life” (1999) which featured many scenes taken at Tuas TV World.

However, just about 10 years after it was built, costs and production demands eventually became too challenging to sustain it.

This is especially as the station produced fewer and fewer period dramas after the 90s.

Place used as police training ground

With the place falling into disuse, it began a new life as a police training ground.

The Special Operations Command leased it in December 2001, the Singapore Police Force told ST.

They used it to train police units to handle public order incidents, public security, forensic investigations and scenario-based exercises, among others.

The training ended in 2009, however, as the site was prepared to be returned to the state.

One last hurrah in 2012

Unexpectedly, Tuas TV World had one last hurrah in 2012.

Mediacorp used it to film “Joys Of Life”, their 30th anniversary period drama, starring well-known actors like Chew Chor Meng.

Even in 2012, some of the buildings had already been torn down, Chew reportedly said during an interview that year.

Site will be handed over to SLA

The site, which is located next to the Tuas Checkpoint Complex, will be handed over to the SLA after its buildings are completely demolished.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will appoint a contractor in September to conduct the demolition works.

The land is zoned as a reserve site — meaning the authorities have yet to determine what it will be used for.

Hopefully, its future use will uphold its legacy as Singapore’s “Old Hollywood”.

