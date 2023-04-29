Tulipmania Returns To Gardens By The Bay, Visit Mini Türkiye While Frolicking Around Colourful Blooms

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Tulipmania Happening At Gardens By The Bay Till 21 May

Tulipmania has returned to Gardens by the Bay (GBTB) — this time, in partnership with the Embassy of Türkiye and Turkish Airlines.

As its name ‘Tulipmania: Origins of the Tulip’ suggests, the event traces the history of tulips in Türkiye.

Apart from the glorious fields of colourful tulips, visitors can look forward to unique installations perfect for photo ops.

From the hot air balloons of Cappadocia to the ancient Temple of Artemis in Ephesus, İzmir, visitors will surely be in for a treat.

Frolic around colourful tulips at Gardens by the Bay

Of course, Tulipmania will not be what it is without the abundance of tulips.

According to the GBTB’s website, there will be multiple types of tulips on display this year.

Lily-flowered tulips cover the area in front of the hot air balloons of Cappadocia, bathing the space in a sea of red and yellow.

If those aren’t your cup of tea, look out for some sweet pink and purple blooms.

Enjoy the arts & culture of Türkiye

When you’ve had your fill of the flowers, embark on a trip to mini Türkiye — all within the comfort of the Flower Dome.

The ancient Temple of Artemis stands tall among this year’s installations with its field of blood-red flowers.

As it turns out, tulips are the national flower of Türkiye, so much so that the motifs permeate the country’s arts and crafts.

At this year’s Tulipmania, visitors can admire an array of painted İznik ware — a unique type of decorated ceramic.

Apart from that, delicately woven tablecloths with intricate tulip designs are also on display.

Next, take a stroll along the miniature buildings, modelled after the country’s traditional architecture.

Surrounded by flowers and foliage, you’ll almost feel as though you’re in the Turkish countryside.

Guests can also look forward to a model of the Galata Tower in Istanbul and seating booths decorated in the Ottoman style.

Take a trip to mini-Türkiye

For those who have Türkiye on your travel bucket list, this year’s Tulipmania can be a sneak peek into the country.

Here’s how you can get there:



Tulipmania @ Flower Dome, Gardens by the Bay

Address: 18 Marina Gardens Dr, Singapore 018953

Opening hours: 9am – 9pm

Nearest MRT: Gardens by the Bay Station

Tulipmania runs until 21 May, so book a day in your calendar soon.

Tickets can be bought through GBTB’s website here.

A display of tulips & Türkiye’s art and culture

This year’s Tulipmania is truly a special edition, featuring not only gorgeous blooms but also Türkiye’s art and culture.

Who knows, it might even inspire some of us to book the next ticket to the country.

