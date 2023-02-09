S’pore Residents Visit Turkish Embassy In Droves To Donate Supplies For Turkiye Earthquake Victims

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Singapore Residents Line Up To Donate To Turkiye Earthquake Victims

If you’ve been keeping up with the news, you would know that Türkiye is currently dealing with the aftermath of a devastating earthquake that hit the country on 6 Feb.

Following the incident, the Turkish Embassy in Singapore took to its Facebook page to appeal for in-kind donations of clothing and supplies for victims of the quake.

Many responded to the call, so much so that the embassy had to set up a new collection point.

Long lines form hoping to donate to Turkiye earthquake victims

On Tuesday (7 Feb), the Turkish Embassy requested that Singaporeans donate various types of winter clothing and other supplies for people in Türkiye.

As it seems, throngs of Singapore residents extended their support to the victims of the earthquake via their in-kind donations.

Instagram account Sgfollowsall shared pictures of long lines at the embassy’s premises at SGX Center Tower today (9 Feb).

Most of those pictured had big bags of items for donation.

In fact, the overwhelming support appeared to have filled up all available space in the embassy.

Turkish Embassy changes drop-off location for donations

In their new Facebook post on Thursday (9 Feb), the Turkish Embassy announced that they can no longer accept donations at the SGX Centre Tower.

In-kind donations can instead be made at the embassy’s new collection point at 10 Genting Ln. Here’s how you can find the location:



Address: 10 Genting Ln, #06-00, Singapore 349583

Dates: 9-10 Feb 2023

Nearest MRT: Potong Pasir Station

The embassy stated that donations are open till 6pm tomorrow (10 Feb).

Donations made via courier are also accepted.

The embassy also reminded donors to ensure that items donated are new or in good condition and to only donate clothing items that are meant for cold weather.

Those who intend to drop off any donations should indicate the contents and quantity of each package before donating them.

Volunteers needed to sort & pack donations

Earlier today (9 Feb), BravoZulu SG, an organisation collaborating with the Turkish Embassy in Singapore, appealed for volunteers to help to sort and pack the collected items.

It seems that many have donated their time to help out, as the volunteer recruitment form has since been closed.

A heartwarming scene in Singapore

Seeing Singapore residents showing solidarity with the earthquake victims despite the distance between our countries is certainly heartwarming.

In such times of tragedy, every single donation counts.

So if you have the means to donate, do head down to the new collection point soon before the deadline arrives.

Featured images adapted from @sgfollowsall on Instagram.