Turkey & Syria Earthquakes Leave More Than 4,000 Dead, Vivian Balakrishnan Expresses Condolences 

Vivian Balakrishnan Pens Letters To Turkey, Syria Foreign Ministries After Earthquakes

Two devastating earthquakes, the first measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale, hit Turkey and Syria yesterday (6 Feb), leaving more than 4,000 dead as at 10am Singapore time.

Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan has since written to Turkey and Syria’s foreign ministries to express his condolences.

The first earthquake was followed by several aftershocks, and winter conditions are making the situation more perilous.

Vivian Balakrishnan pens condolence letters to foreign ministers of Turkey & Syria following earthquakes

MFA said yesterday that Dr Balakrishnan had written to both foreign ministries, and the ministry also conveyed “its deepest condolences” to Turkey and Syria over the disaster.

It also noted that those who require consular assistance should contact the Singapore Embassy in Ankara, the Honorary Consulate-General in Istanbul, or the 24-hour MFA Duty Office at Tel: +90 312 442 4330 / +90 530 066 7331.

In the letter to Faisal Mekdad, Syria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Dr Balakrishnan extended his sincere condolences to the people of Syria affected by the earthquake.

To Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Turkey’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Balakrishnan also extended his deepest condolences to him and the people of Turkey.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those who lost their loved ones during this difficult time, and we wish those injured a speedy recovery … I am confident that Turkey will recover from this tragedy rapidly and emerge stronger,” he wrote.

Earthquakes leave more than 4,000 dead

The huge earthquake hit parts of Southeastern Turkey as well as northwest Syria, sending entire apartment blocks tumbling in the former.

The situation is exacerbated by winter conditions, leaving the newly homeless in freezing weather as well as making it difficult to carry out rescue efforts, Reuters reported.

The death toll in Turkey reached more than 2,316, while over 1,444 in Syria are confirmed dead, with a further 3,500 injured.

We express our sincere condolences to the deceased’s families and hope that the injured will make a swift recovery.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from VOA.