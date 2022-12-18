Vivian Balakrishnan’s Grandchild Is Stillborn, Minister Shares Sad Post From Son

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan’s Grandchild Is Stillborn, Spent One Evening With Family

The grandchild of Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan was unfortunately stillborn, according to his son Mark.

The third child of the minister’s son got to spend one evening with his family.

Mr Balakrishnan shared his son’s sad post with a poignant quote encapsulating his feelings.

Vivian Balakrishnan’s grandchild stillborn on 14 Dec

The sad news was revealed in a Facebook post by Mark Balakrishnan, one of the minister’s four children, on Saturday (17 Dec).

He said his third child, a boy, was stillborn on Wednesday (14 Dec), adding,

Grief and heartache have overwhelmed us.

Boy spent one evening with family

Mark and his wife were all prepared to become parents again, having watched the baby grow for 35 weeks, he said.

They gave him a name, Evan. and his older siblings sang to him in their mother’s tummy.

Unfortunately, they “could not do enough to keep him and bring him up”, he added.

Evan spent just one evening with his family before his father took his first and final walk with him — to the mortuary.

Though nothing will ever make it okay, Mark seems to have accepted this, saying,

We are at peace with this outcome, and choose to celebrate his life.

His grandparents in heaven are on “babysitting duty” for the time being, he added.

Vivian Balakrishnan shares Queen’s quote

The child’s grandfather, Mr Balakrishnan, shared Mark’s post with a short but meaningful quote.

The poignant line was said by none other than Queen Elizabeth II to those who had lost family members in the 9/11 terror attacks of 2001 in New York.

The well-chosen quote perfectly encapsulated the minister’s feelings on the heartbreaking news.

Vivian Balakrishnan became grandfather in 2016

Mr Balakrishnan notably became a grandfather for the first time in 2016, when his daughter Natalie gave birth to a boy.

His third grandchild was born in 2019.

The Foreign Minister obviously loves and cherishes his family very much, thus his latest grandchild’s fate must have brought him considerable pain.

MS News sends our deepest condolences to Mr Balakrishnan and his family. May they receive comfort in this time.

Featured image adapted from MCI Singapore on YouTube.