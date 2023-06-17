Man Photographs 2 Suns In Hong Kong Sky, Bizarre Spectacle Baffles Experts

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

2 Suns Spotted In The Sky Above Hong Kong Airport

When faced with a glorious sunset, most of us won’t think twice about snapping a photo.

One man in Hong Kong recently took multiple photos of the setting Sun above the Hong Kong airport — only to realise that one was not like the rest.

Instead of one Sun on the horizon, he had captured two Suns in the evening sky.

His photograph baffled netizens and experts alike, causing many to speculate about the phenomenon.

Photographer unknowingly captures 2 suns in Hong Kong

Ka Kin Fong posted the photo on Facebook on Thursday (15 June).

In the image, it appeared as though there were two Suns in the sky.

The two orange spheres were positioned directly on top of each other and though they look similar, there are subtle differences.

While the lower Sun had clearer edges, the upper Sun looked slightly blurry, and less luminescent.

In the caption, the OP reckoned that the phenomenon was due to “water vapour in the air”.

Although he only had one image of the two Suns, it turned out that he had been taking a few photos in short succession.

Photo baffles experts & netizens

Hong Kong 01 reported that the incident occurred at Chek Lap Kok Airport.

Speaking to the news outlet, Mr Liang Rongwu, the former assistant director of the Hong Kong Observatory, said that he had never seen the phenomenon before.

However, he doubted that it has anything to do with water vapour in the air.

Additionally, Mr Liang concluded that it’s difficult to explain the rare spectacle.

That said, some netizens speculated that it could simply be a lens issue or even a photography trick.

Elsewhere in Hong Kong, some witnessed a rainbow in the same evening sky that gave the city a dream-like quality.

Twin Suns hang over Chek Lap Kok Airport

Despite all the speculations, there still isn’t a conclusive explanation behind the mysterious photograph.

Even if it was a simple lens malfunction, we cannot deny that the twin Suns are a sight to behold.

What do you think caused this spectacle? Let us know in the comments.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Ka Kin Fong on Facebook.