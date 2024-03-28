HDB households will get first U-Save & S&CC rebates in April to offset utility bills

HDB households to receive first U-Save and S&CC rebates in April

In April, eligible HDB households will receive the first tranche of U-Save and Service & Conservancy Charges (S&CC) rebates.

The rebates are handed out as part of the permanent Goods & Services Tax Voucher (GSTV) scheme and the Assurance Package.

They are meant to help defray GST and provide cost-of-living support for lower- to middle-income households.

More than 950,000 households will benefit from the April disbursement, the Ministry of Finance shared today (28 March).

Each year, the rebates will be given out in April, July, October and January.

Enhanced U-Save rebates will be 2.5 times that of regular ones

During Budget 2024, Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Lawrence Wong said that the U-Save rebates disbursed this year will equate to 2.5 times that of the regular ones.

The additional rebates, on average, will cover around eight months of utility bills for residents in one- and two-room flats.

Meanwhile, those living in three- and four-room flats will have four months of their utility fees settled.

Depending on their flat type, the households may receive rebates between S$55 and S$95 in April.

Up to 4 months of S&CC rebates in 2024

Additionally, eligible households will receive four months of S&CC rebates in FY2024.

These will include the one-off rebate to offset half a month of S&CC in January next year.

Rebates will be credited directly into households’ accounts

Residents may check their eligibility for the S&CC rebates by logging into My HDBPage. Those who fulfil the criteria do not need to take any action to receive any of the aforementioned rebates.

The U-Save rebates will be credited directly into their utility accounts with SP services.

Today, SP Group also announced that electricity tariffs will decrease by about 0.10 cents per kWh from April to June 2024.

As for S&CC rebates, they will be credited directly into beneficiaries’ S&CC accounts with their town councils.

