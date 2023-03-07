‘Explosion’ At Audi Service Centre In Ubi Blows Up Wall, SCDF Seen At The Scene

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

‘Explosion’ Reportedly Took Place At Audi Service Centre On 7 Mar

An ‘explosion‘ reportedly took place at the Audi Service Centre in Ubi this morning (7 Mar).

The impact apparently blew apart a section of the building’s wall and scattered debris everywhere.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers were seen at the scene, though it’s unclear if there were any casualties.

‘Explosion’ leaves gaping hole in building wall

According to Lianhe Zaobao, an explosion occurred at the Audi Service Centre at 55 Ubi Road 1 at about 9am today (7 Mar).

The impact reportedly left a massive hole in the building’s facade, exposing what appears to be some piping as well as industrial equipment.

Pictures show debris strewn all over the ground. Citing readers’ accounts, Lianhe Zaobao added that some debris even flew over to the adjacent Oxley BizHub.

SCDF officers and vehicles were present at the scene, though no reports of injuries have surfaced at the time of writing.

MS News has reached out to SCDF for more information and will update this article accordingly when they get back.

Featured image adapted from Lianhe Zaobao.