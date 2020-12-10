Underaged Boy Asks Livestreaming Vlogger To Help Buy Cigarettes

Just this year, the Singapore government increased the minimum smoking age in Singapore from 19 to 20.

But it seems some are still trying to skirt the rules by getting others to make those purchases on their behalf.

On Wednesday (9 Dec), a vlogger was live-streaming on Facebook when a young boy approached him for help to buy cigarettes, completely unaware that he can be heard and seen by viewers.

The vlogger immediately turned the camera on the boy before laughing in disbelief.

He then hilariously shouted, “call the police!” in the direction that the boy had scurried off towards.

On Wednesday (9 Dec), a vlogger was live-streaming on the Bob Senget Show Production when he was suddenly interrupted.

As he turns to see who had approached him, a young voice can be heard meekly asking,

Can help us buy rokok?

The boy seems to be oblivious of the ongoing livestream. Unsure if he had heard the boy right, the vlogger asks him to repeat himself.

At the same time, he appears to be giving the boy a once-over while assessing the situation.

The boy then repeats “rokok” – Malay for cigarettes – before repeating in English “buy cigarette”.

Immediately, the vlogger loudly retorts “buy cigarette?” before turning the phone camera, revealing a very young boy who’s clearly not of legal smoking age.

It was truly at this moment, that he realised he messed up.

Vlogger hilariously shouts to “call police”

The vlogger then explains to his viewers, as he pans the camera, that the boy had asked him to buy cigarettes on his behalf.

He continues addressing his viewers, saying the boy was crazy to make such an outrageous request.

Realising he was caught on camera, the boy quickly turned and left.

For a few moments, the vlogger seemed incredulous at what had just unfolded. His facial expressions were hilariously on point as well, to say the least.

Still in utter disbelief, the vlogger repeated that the underaged boy was crazy to ask him to buy cigarettes.

He then turned towards the direction which the boy had walked off to and shouted to “call the police”.

As he did that, his viewers couldn’t help but laugh at the hilarity of the entire situation.

You can watch the full video here.

Stiff penalties for underaged smoking

Although the vlogger’s reactions were entertaining and laughable, underaged smoking does carry serious repercussions.

Underaged individuals caught smoking, buying, or possessing tobacco products can be fined up to $300.

Those who purchase tobacco products for a person below the legal age can also be subjected to a maximum fine of $2,500 for the first offence and $5,000 for subsequent offences.

Hope the boy learns his lesson

While the issue of smoking should be tackled by authorities, the effectiveness of raising the legal age has always been in question.

Nonetheless, in this case, a sure sign that the boy is definitely not of age to smoke is his poor accessing skills when he approached the man on live-stream.

Hopefully, getting caught in the act will teach the young boy a lesson on flouting the laws.

