Man Puts Urine In Toa Payoh Flatmate’s Olive Oil, Pleads Guilty To Mischief

Man Puts Urine In Flatmate’s Olive Oil As They Did Not Get Along

It’s not unusual to get into disagreements with the people you live with sometimes. But putting human waste into their food is definitely not one way to resolve things.

34-year-old Huang Wei Lun lived with seven other tenants in a Toa Payoh HDB flat.

Unhappy with one of his female housemates, he decided to put urine into the flat’s olive oil as revenge.

After the woman’s husband ate a meal cooked with the contaminated olive oil, he was taken with diarrhoea.

On Monday (10 Oct), Huang pleaded guilty to one count of mischief in court.

Man pours urine oil into flatmate’s olive oil as ‘revenge’

Shin Min Daily News reports that Huang, a Malaysian national, moved into the Toa Payoh flat in Jun 2020.

There were seven other tenants living in the same unit. Amongst them was a married couple, a 50-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman.

Huang and the woman reportedly could not get along. His gripes with her included her bad attitude and the fact that she often cooked in the flat despite not contributing to the rent.

On 10 Sep 2020, Huang decided to take “revenge” on her.

When no one was home, he took the opportunity to pour his urine into a bottle of olive oil in the kitchen.

Although the woman’s husband was the one who purchased the olive oil, everyone in the unit could share it.

One day, when the woman’s husband was eating, he noticed that the oil had a putrid, urine-like smell.

After the meal, he had diarrhoea several times.

Also pours urine into washing machine compartment

A few days later on 14 Sep 2020, the woman caught sight of Huang suspiciously bringing a bottle into the kitchen and loitering there.

The next day, she confronted Huang. That was when he admitted to pouring urine into the olive oil.

Besides that, Huang also admitted to pouring his urine into the washing machine compartment for laundry detergent.

The woman and her husband immediately chased Huang out of the house and reported the incident to the police.

Pleads guilty to one count of mischief

Huang was later arrested and the olive oil was handed over to the Health Sciences Authority for lab tests.

They extracted an unknown liquid from the olive oil bottle and tested it for DNA.

It was confirmed that the liquid was in fact Huang’s urine, and he was charged with two counts of mischief.

In court on Monday (10 Oct), Huang pleaded guilty to one count of mischief.

Stating that Huang suffered from mental illness, his lawyer asked for a mandatory treatment order suitability report.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the judge acceded to this request and will determine Huang’s sentence when the report is completed.

Huang’s sentencing date is yet to be determined.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Martha Stewart, for illustration purposes only, and Shin Min Daily News on Facebook.