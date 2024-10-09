‘Lim go home’: Valencia CF fan detained for protesting outside billionaire Peter Lim’s house in S’pore

Valencia fan detained for protesting outside Peter Lim’s house

A newly-wedded fan of Spanish football club, Valencia Club de Fútbol (CF), was in Singapore for his honeymoon when he decided to seize the opportunity to protest at the house of billionaire Peter Lim.

Lim is the owner of Valencia CF, having bought the club for S$720 million in 2014.

On 3 Oct, Spanish national Dani Cuesta shared snapshots of his protest in a post on X.

Mr Cuesta was seen holding a yellow banner with the phrase “Lim Go Home” displayed in bold.

In a separate video, Mr Cuesta pasted a “Lim Out” sticker on the gates of the Singaporean billionaire’s home at 2A Ardmore Park.

The Spaniard also flaunted the banner while visiting several of Singapore’s landmarks, including the Merlion Park.

Mr Cuesta’s post has since gone viral, amassing more than 200 reposts on the social media platform.

Many Valencia fans chimed in support, calling him a “hero” for his actions.

Ojo al héroe de la jornada, semana y año.@daaanii1414 🔝ha decidido no olvidarse de #LimGoHome y se ha hecho un tour por el país del Sátrapa. Esta noche en @LVCF_Radio tendremos la historia de “un viaje de novios Valencianista” 🦇💪🏻🔝 No era un hotel, era su casa🏠👹 https://t.co/Km7ITWSjIk — Libertad VCF Radio (@LVCF_Radio) October 3, 2024

Halted at airport for protest against Peter Lim

According to BBC News, Mr Cuesta and his wife, Mireia Sáez, have been detained since Friday (4 Oct).

They were stopped at the airport while trying to leave Singapore for Bali.

The Spanish embassy in Singapore said that two people had their passports taken away due to a police investigation.

While they are allowed to leave their hotel, the couple must remain in the country.

Valencia CF is also aware of Cuesta’s detainment, reports AP News.

The football club shared that it has been keeping tabs on the couple’s status via the Spanish embassy in Singapore.

Disregarded warning from netizen

Despite the support he received from Valencia CF fans on X, a few netizens informed Mr Cuesta that protesting and vandalism are not tolerated in Singapore.

One individual told him that Singapore has a “strict and efficient judicial system”.

In response, Mr Cuesta stated that he “has not hurt anyone”.

“I have only expressed the discontent of an entire fan base,” wrote the Spaniard in his post.

Para que veais la maldad de esta gente, sobre todo de Pedro, creo que es valenciano (valencianista poco como podeis ver) como habeis visto no he hecho daño a nadie, solo he manifestado el mal estar de una aficion entera, pero ya veis como se las gastan estos hijos de puta.. pic.twitter.com/Ey7dFKJ02E — Dani cuesta (@daaanii1414) October 3, 2024

Under Singapore’s Vandalism Act 1966, it is illegal to display slogans on any public or private property. It is also illegal to protest without a prior permit from the police.

Discontentment over Peter Lim’s ownership of Valencia CF

This marks the 10th year of Lim’s ownership at the club.

In recent times, questionable decisions and lack of investment in players have reportedly turned Valencia CF’s fans against him.

Valencia currently sits in 18th place in the Spanish league and is at risk of relegation.

MS News has reached out to the Singapore Police Force for more information on Mr Cuesta’s detainment.

Featured image adapted from Dani Cuesta on X.