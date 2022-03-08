Police Chase Van For 5km Before Driver Crashes Into Cars At Clementi Carpark

Many of us might think wild police chases are something we only see in movies and television shows. But they do sometimes happen right here in Singapore too.

On Monday (7 Mar), police officers gave chase to a man driving a van along West Coast Park.

The driver later turned into a multi-storey carpark in Clementi. There, he jumped out of the moving vehicle and fled, causing the van to crash into 2 cars.

The police later arrested the man, who is believed to be a wanted criminal, for traffic and drug-related offences. Investigations are ongoing.

Police chase van for 5km on 7 Mar

On Monday (7 Mar) at about 12.12pm, traffic police spotted the van and requested that he stopped the vehicle for a search.

However, the 31-year-old man was uncooperative and sped off, reported Shin Min Daily News.

While driving, the man hit another car along Commonwealth Avenue West but continue escaping.

Eventually, he turned into a multi-storey carpark at Block 402 Clementi Avenue 1.

On the 2nd storey, the man flung his car door open and jumped out while the van was still moving.

The unmanned van then crashed into 2 cars before coming to a stop.

In an attempt to lose the police, he reportedly ran towards the stairs. He continued running barefooted after dropping one of his shoes along the way.

An SG Road Vigilante Facebook post claimed that the van had also hit 2 traffic police motorbikes.

In other photos, the van’s windscreen, side mirror, and front bumper appeared damaged.

Driver caught by police at Clementi carpark

As the man fled the scene, traffic police officers sprung into action and gave chase.

After catching the man, traffic police officers brought him back to the carpark to assist with investigations.

According to Shin Min Daily News, he was spotted seating in a wheelchair, looking knackered.

It was later revealed that the van, filled with cardboard boxes, belonged to a logistics company.

The man had just joined the company a few months prior to this incident.

Arrested for traffic violations and drug-related offences

The area in the carpark was later cordoned off for investigations.

An eyewitness shared that many police officers were seen at the scene.

After a thorough search of the vehicle, items resembling syringes were apparently found. At around 2.30pm, police dogs were also activated to aid investigations.

The 31-year-old is understood to be a wanted criminal, reported Shin Min Daily News.

He was arrested for violating traffic rules and drug-related offences. The man was subsequently conveyed to the hospital while conscious.

Police investigations are currently ongoing.

Hope nobody was injured

Kudos to our men in blue for skillfully identifying the man, giving chase, and apprehending the man.

While investigations are still ongoing, doing drugs and driving so recklessly is never right.

We hope nobody was injured throughout the dramatic police chase and the man will be brought to justice.

