Man Who Allegedly Vandalises NDP Flags In Punggol Found With Knife & Scissors

As National Day approaches, most heartland estates already have Singapore flags and other patriotic banners adorning them.

Source

While most of us were able to admire the decorations in our neighbourhoods, some residents in Punggol were unable to after flags and banners there were found vandalised.

On Monday (2 Aug), the police arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly damaging multiple flags and banners in the estate.

Source

He was charged the next day and will be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) for psychiatric observation.

Man allegedly vandalises National Day flags & banners in Punggol

In a press release on Monday (2 Aug), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said they were alerted to the incident in the vicinity of Punggol Walk that same day.

They reportedly received information regarding a man who had cut down national flags in the area. Officers from the Ang Mo Kio Division quickly tracked the man down and detained him.

They later found sharp objects like a pair of scissors and a 15-cm knife in the 25-year-old’s possession.

Initial findings by the police revealed that the man had allegedly vandalised several Singapore National flags and decorative banners in Punggol Central, Punggol Field, and Punggol Walk.

Faces up to 3 years’ jail for carrying offensive weapon

On Tuesday (3 Aug), the court charged the man for mischief and possession of offensive weapons.

His offences took place at around 2am on Monday (2 Aug) near Block 211A Punggol Walk, reports Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

Source

He had apparently spent 30 minutes cutting and damaging several NDP banners.

The man will be remanded at IMH for psychiatric observation and will return to court on 17 Aug.

If found guilty of mischief, he may face up to 2 years in jail, a fine, or both.

For carrying an offensive weapon in public, he faces up to 3 years’ jail and at least 6 strokes of the cane.

Actions show disregard for public property

At a time when we should be celebrating national pride and unity, seeing our flags and banners in a sorry state is rather saddening.

Not only did the suspect’s actions show disrespect towards Singapore, but they also demonstrated his blatant disregard for public property.

While we hope the court will dish out punishments accordingly, we also hope that the suspect receives the help he needs if he’s facing any mental health problems.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force and Google Maps.