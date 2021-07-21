Exchange Old Singapore Flag For Free Before National Day At Your Nearest CC

With National Day just around the corner, many citizens have begun hanging flags outside their apartments to show their love for the nation.

However, as flags are exposed to elements of nature, they naturally fade or get damaged over time.

This year, residents with such damaged flags will be able to exchange them for new ones at Community Centres (CC) islandwide from Wednesday (21 Jul).

S’poreans can exchange old or faded national flag from 21 Jul

On Tuesday (30 Jul), Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong took to Facebook to announce the new initiative.

From Wednesday (21 Jul), residents can exchange their worn-out or faded flags for brand new ones at CCs islandwide.

The initiative will run till 8 Aug, 1 day before National Day.

The movement hopes to encourage more people to display the Singapore flag to celebrate National Day and show support for our Olympians.

You can check out your nearest CC via the People’s Association page here.

Netizens applaud the initiative

Many netizens have since praised this idea as they can now display their new national flags proudly.

Some even mentioned that the exchange can help them save money as they were planning to buy new ones.

Exchange damaged flags before National Day

The initiative will likely come as great news for those with damaged or discoloured flags.

At the same time, we hope it encourages more residents to display the state flag to celebrate National Day and to cheer on our athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympics.

If you know any neighbours or friends with damaged flags, tag them in the comments so they know what to do.

