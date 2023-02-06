Venerable Master Hsing Yun Passes Away, S’pore Shrine Open For Condolences From 7 Feb

Venerable Master Hsing Yun Passes Away, Offer Condolences From 7-13 Feb

Venerable Master Hsing Yun, who founded the Fo Guang Shan Order, has died at the age of 97.

In a Facebook post by the Buddhist organisation’s Singapore branch, they shared that he passed away at 5pm on Sunday (5 Feb).

Members of the public are invited to offer their condolences at Fo Guang Shan Singapore’s shrine from 7 to 13 Feb.

On Monday (6 Feb), the Fo Guang Shan Singapore branch shared that Venerable Master Hsing Yun passed away at the age of 97 on 5 Feb at 5pm “amidst the solemn chanting of the Buddha’s name”.

Hsing Yun was the founder of the Fo Guang Shan Order and the Buddha’s Light International Association in Taiwan.

He was a highly influential Buddhist abbot, respected by devotees for his advocacy of Humanistic Buddhism.

According to reports by Taipei Times, he suffered several strokes in the latter years of his life and had a history of high blood sugar, high blood pressure, and high blood lipid.

He also had diabetes and heart disease.

Singaporean devotees can offer their condolences at Fo Guang Shan main shrine

During the period of mourning, Fo Guang Shan Singapore will be temporarily suspending all their external activities.

Those who wish to offer their condolences may do so at the first floor of the main shrine in Punggol between 9am and 5pm from 7 Feb to 13 Feb.

In their notice, Fo Guang Shan Singapore added a reminder to observe silence and respect at the shrine. They also apologised for any inconvenience caused during this time.

MS News extends our heartfelt condolences to all bereaved. May the Venerable Master Hsing Yun rest in peace.

