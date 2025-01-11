S’pore coordinates rescue effort when Vietnam-flagged ship sinks, all 18 crew members rescued

Vietnam-flagged ship sinks within S’pore Maritime Search and Rescue Region

Singapore coordinated a rescue mission when a Vietnam-registered ship sank, helping to rescue 18 crew members.

In a media release on Saturday (11 Jan), the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said the Dolphin 18 sank that morning.

Vietnam-flagged ship in distress off coast of Vietnam

The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC), operated by the MPA, received an alert at about 7am on 11 Jan.

It was from Hong Kong-registered container vessel Nicolai Maersk, saying that it had received a distress call from Dolphin 18.

The freighter was reportedly about 274 nautical miles southwest of Vung Tau, Vietnam.

This is within the Singapore Maritime Search and Rescue Region, MPA said.

18 crew members rescued, in healthy condition

MRCC coordinated the search and rescue by issuing navigational broadcasts for vessels in the vicinity to keep a lookout for the Dolphin 18.

It also alerted its Vietnamese counterparts of the incident.

Shortly after, Nicolai Maersk arrived at the scene and rescued all 18 crew members from lifeboats.

All of them were in healthy condition and will be disembarked at Tanjung Pelepas, Malaysia, which is the Nicolai Maersk’s next port.

Vietnam ship reportedly sinks

Since then, the Dolphin 18 was reported to have sunk, MPA said.

MRCC issued a navigational broadcast to passing vessels, advising them to navigate with caution in the area.

Dolphin 18, a general cargo ship, was 26 years old, having been built in 1999, according to VesselFinder.

Tugboat sank in S’pore waters last September

Last year, a crew member died after a tugboat OSHIO sank within Singapore’s port limits at about 2.15pm on 4 Sept, according to MPA.

MPA coordinated the search and rescue operation for the other crew member, who was missing.

It also issued navigational broadcasts for vessels to keep clear of the area.

