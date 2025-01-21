Villa Nabila is one of Malaysia’s most famous ‘haunted’ locations

Situated on a hilltop overlooking Danga Bay in Johor Bahru, Villa Nabila attracts curious glances with its crumbling, moss-covered walls that exude an eerie atmosphere.

Unsurprisingly, over its four decades of abandonment, the building has given rise to countless ghostly rumours, cementing its place as one of Malaysia’s most notorious haunted spots.

While most online accounts about Villa Nabila are more fiction than fact, one paranormal rumour did stem from a confirmed real event, albeit greatly exaggerated. Here’s what we’ve pierced together.

The villa’s former owners are said to have been murdered

Little is known about Villa Nabila’s history, but online blogs and sites dedicated to paranormal investigations claim the villa was owned by a wealthy family, who named it after their only daughter, Nabila.

It is said that the family met a tragic and untimely end, though the exact details vary. Some accounts suggest that they were murdered by robbers, or by hired hitmen sent by greedy relatives seeking to inherit their fortune.

Other versions claim that after her parents’ deaths, young Nabila became the sole owner of the villa and its wealth. She was then allegedly murdered by a jealous maid who sought to claim the property for herself.

Yet another story suggests that Nabila’s father went bankrupt, which drove him to madness. In this version, he killed his family before taking his own life.

Despite the conflicting accounts, one detail remains consistent: Nabila was murdered, her body allegedly encased in cement within the villa’s walls.

This has led to the belief that her vengeful spirit haunts the villa, seeking to unleash her anger on anyone who enters.

That said, there is no official proof that the family mentioned in the stories ever existed. Interestingly, some news reports mentioned that the Johor Bahru City Council posted a notice in front of the villa naming a Singaporean, Lim Sue Heng, as its owner.

Rumours further fuelled by missing teenager case

The mystery surrounding Villa Nabila deepened in November 2023 when a report about 23 teenagers allegedly going missing after entering the villa spread widely on social media.

According to Malay Mail, a Twitter (now X) account even claimed to have live updates of the search and rescue efforts, one of which said that 22 of the 23 were “unconscious” or “hysterical” when found.

Local police quickly dismissed these claims. However, they confirmed that a 16-year-old boy had gone missing.

The youth, identified as Mohamad Izzat Izzudin Hussin, was reportedly last seen by his friends entering Villa Nabila on the night of 16 Nov 2013. When he did not return home, his mother filed a police report at 1am on 17 Nov.

A search was initiated, and the teenager was found the next day at his girlfriend’s house, located 15km from the villa, according to a report from mStar in Malaysia.

Mohamad Izzat was quoted in the article saying that he had simply forgotten to inform his mother that he wouldn’t be home that night. He also mentioned that while he and his 29 friends did enter Villa Nabila, they stayed only about 15 minutes before leaving.

“None of us got hysterical or screamed as reported,” he added.

Urban legend inspired a horror movie

Although the viral “missing teenagers” rumour was debunked, it brought Villa Nabila into the spotlight, inspiring a local film producer to turn the building’s urban legend into a movie.

The fictional work, titled ‘Villa Nabila’, is presented as a documentary featuring interviews with construction workers, who recounted their paranormal experiences while demolishing the deteriorating building.

The movie aired in Malaysia in January 2015. While it wasn’t a major box office success, the story it told added to the growing fascination surrounding Villa Nabila, further cementing its place as one of Malaysia’s most infamous ‘haunted’ locations.

