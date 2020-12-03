Ju Design Studio Transforms Serangoon HDB Flat Into Vintage Hong Kong Teahouse

Our humble abode is more than just a place for us to rest and recharge, they are also spaces for us to host reunions, meals, and even yum cha sessions.

If H2H talk over aromatic tea is something you fancy, this Serangoon HDB flat layout that Ju Design recently shared on Facebook might be something worth considering for your own home.

Let’s take a tour of this endearing home.

Living room resembles a vintage Hong Kong teahouse

For this Serangoon HDB flat, the designers clearly aimed to mimic the tranquillity of vintage teahouses.

Just like nostalgic teahouses in old Hong Kong (HK) films, the 3-room HDB apartment has chocolate-coloured tables, a retro leather sofa, metal chairs, and hinged windows.

Kitchen is both functional and aesthetic

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the homeowners wanted the kitchen to follow an island-like structure that’s both functional and aesthetic.

Since the couple does not use their stoves often, they opted for a small countertop.

Some will notice the series of suspended shelves for storing their microwave oven, electric appliances, toaster, and washing machine — a smart hack to keep everything organised.

Minimalist bedroom

The simple master bedroom design featuring cool colours and a chroma grey wardrobe exudes calm — allowing the homeowners to relax after a long day at work.

Bundled vintage light bulbs function as chandeliers which gives the room a nostalgic vibe.

Separate shower and toilet

Unlike most HDB, the homeowners blocked the entrance to the toilet from the master bedroom. As a result, they were able to create adjacent shower and toilet areas, neatly separating dry and wet spaces.

The walls of the shower area have white tiles laying above a black grid, matching with the monochrome flooring below.

Recreating a vintage teahouse

Our home is a space for creating warm memories with our loved ones. Hence, we have no doubts that the couple would thoroughly enjoy their Serangoon HDB flat where they can bond with their friends and family members.

