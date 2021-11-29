Singapore Defers VTL With UAE, Qatar & Saudi Arabia As Omicron Variant Precaution

On 26 Nov, the Omicron Covid-19 variant was deemed a variant of concern.

Countries are studying Omicron, but in the meantime, some border restrictions are starting up again as a precaution.

On Sunday (28 Nov), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that the Vaccinated Travel Lanes with Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates will be deferred “until further notice”.

This is because of their roles as transport hubs to southern African countries that are seeing outbreaks related to the Omicron variant.

MOH will provide more details on border measures soon as they’re being reviewed.

VTL to Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE deferred due to Omicron variant

MOH announced that the VTL to the 3 countries, which were going to launch on 6 Dec, will be deferred until further notice.

This is in light of Singapore’s earlier border restrictions on 7 southern African countries seeing outbreaks of the Omicron variant.

In the meantime, scientists globally are still studying Omicron to determine if it’s more infectious or more likely to result in serious illness.

Border measures being reviewed

While other VTLs, including to Malaysia, remain in effect, tightened measures such as a mandatory ART, have been implemented.

MOH continues to regularly review its border measures and it said more details will be announced soon.

It’s possible that more restrictions may come our way even as we look towards being a Covid resilient nation.

WHO says vaccines remain best way to prevent severe illness, death

In a 28 Nov update regarding the Omicron variant, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said that vaccines remain the best way to prevent severe illness and death.

This is what we know about Omicron so far as of 28 Nov.

PCR tests also continue to detect infection, including the Omicron variant.

Studies are underway to determine if ART are impacted by Omicron.

Countries are recommended to use a risk analysis and science-based approach in implement public health measures.

An increase in cases is expected and public health/medical capacities should be increased too in light of this.

Inequalities in access to Covid-19 vaccines should also be urgently addressed “everywhere”. This includes equitable access to treatment and diagnostics.

Meanwhile, existing public health measures like wearing a mask and safely distancing from others should continue to be adhered to.

Precautions being taken for Omicron

Though it’s unclear as to how much more transmissible Omicron is, the border restrictions serve as a precaution.

In the meantime, do get vaccinated or get your booster shots if you’re eligible as it can prevent severe illness and death.

If you’re travelling via VTL, do adhere to all public health measures in the countries you’re visiting.

Featured image adapted from Mohsin on Unsplash.