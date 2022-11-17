18-Year-Old Student Decides To Walk Home From Penang To Kelantan So He Can Vote In M’sia Elections

18-Year-Old Wanted To Walk From Penang To Kelantan So He Can Vote In Malaysia Elections

How far would you go to vote in your country’s elections?

For an 18-year-old studying in Kepala Batas in Penang, it seems like the answer is over 300km — on foot.

When bus tickets back to his hometown in Kelantan were sold out, Muhammad Haikal Noor Azmin decided he’d simply have to walk home to vote, as Malaysia’s 15th General Election is happening on Saturday (19 Nov).

Luckily, Haikal, who studies at Kepala Batas Community College, was found by his lecturer as he was about to start the journey.

Arrangements were made by the college upon learning Haikal’s plight. Thankfully, he made it back home via a department vehicle from the college.

Malaysian newspaper Sinar Dail reported that Haikal, who is eligible to vote in the elections for the first time, was unable to buy a bus ticket home as they were sold out.

The 2D animation student was determined to go home to vote, however, and so decided to walk back to his hometown in Kelantan.

The 18-year-old reportedly has a movement and speech impediment.

Kepala Batas Community College director Jasni Mohd Yusof spotted him at around 7pm on 16 Nov alone, carrying a suitcase.

He said, “He looked tired but still wanted to continue the journey because it was his first experience casting his vote in the election.”

To ensure the safety and welfare of the student, Kepala Batas Community College took the initiative to send Haikal back to Kelantan for the purpose of casting his vote using the department’s vehicle on Thursday.

The community college staff all contributed donations to help Haikal with his travel arrangements, Mr Jasni said.

18-year-old touched by staff’s gesture

Haikal said he was touched that the school’s staff came together to help him out.

The assistance was able to ease his burden as he is the oldest of five siblings, and his father passed away when he was 11.

It is fortuitous that someone from the community college spotted Haikal before he could make what would have been an extremely long walk home.

Thankfully, the staff were kind enough to help him get home to vote too.

