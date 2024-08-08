Race walker celebrates prematurely & gets overtaken, loses spot on podium

Race walker Laura García-Caro celebrates prematurely and gets overtaken during race

Spanish race walker Laura García-Caro was on track to a bronze medal finish at the European Athletics Championship earlier this year when she was overtaken by another competitor.

However, it was the manner in which she was overtaken that landed netizens in stitches.

As she was approaching the finish line, the 29-year-old punched her fist in the air and stuck out her tongue in a playful manner.

Her premature celebration quickly turned to a look of horror as another competitor swiftly overtook her, winning the bronze medal in place of García-Caro.

Speaking to the press after the race, García-Caro said, “I am quite disappointed. The first part of the race I suffered, but (I did) recover and in the last 10 meters I thought I had it, but I didn’t.”

Netizens amused by incident

Many netizens took to social media to express their amusement over the situation.

One user posted a video of the incident on X and pointed out how the Spanish athlete must’ve felt after walking for hours.

Other netizens also expressed sympathy for García-Caro, acknowledging that she would regret the moment for the rest of her life.

García-Caro recently competed at the Paris Olympics, finishing 7th out of 45 athletes in the Women’s 20km walk finals.

