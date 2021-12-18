Wang Leehom’s Wife Shares Infidelity Allegations In Post On 17 Dec

Earlier this week, singer Wang Leehom announced his divorce from his wife of 8 years.

Source

As if the sudden news wasn’t shocking enough, Wang’s wife, Lee Jinglei has since issued a lengthy statement containing allegations of the 45-year-old having multiple affairs, and engaging prostitutes.

Lee also said she would not have married Wang and given birth to their children if she knew the latter wanted to lead a ‘single life’.

Lee’s post can be found here. Below is a summary of the statement in English.

Firstly, I’d like to thank everyone who sent me a comforting message and I care about each and every one of you. My emotions are heavy, so I’ve not been able to reply to every single one. But I want you first to know that perhaps it’s a small action to you, but to me, it means a lot. Thank you, to everyone who’s encouraged me, and given me strength in my life’s darkest period.

Writing this letter is the hardest decision I’ve had to make… life is really not easy. I think, only by facing this bravely and truthfully, can I hit reset on everything and we can each have a chance to be reborn. I also hope that my story can help those who’re already involved, or stuck in it, or are about to embark on this journey.

When I first entered this marriage, I thought we’d be a family for life. That’s why I wholeheartedly sacrificed everything for us. Because you were older than me by 10 years, and wanted to have many children, I gave birth – child after child – giving up my career and personal life – all to centre my life around you and the kids.

For majority of our marriage, I was either preparing to get pregnant, pregnant or nursing after giving birth. Many challenges during this period, I had to face them alone. Of course, I love children myself, but had I known that after having these 3 children, you would have chosen to leave our family to lead a “single” bachelor life, and I would need to raise them as the sole single parent, I would never have agreed. You knew too, since I was young, that my greatest dream was to build a harmonious family. Now, I don’t have regrets because my 3 kids are “my everything”, and are God’s greatest gift to me.

Having been married to you for so long, I was subject to constant suspicion, humiliation and cold violence by you and your family. In the beginning, I was forced to sign an unequal prenuptial agreement. You wanted to protect your property before marriage, I can understand that and completely accept it, but the property after marriage was earned by our mutual efforts, and came from each of us doing our own jobs; the house is under your name, the car is under your mother’s name, properties were transferred very clearly for the fear that I might take any ‘advantage’ of you.

You confided in me and asked for help. I offered a helping hand, I thought I was simply saving the one I loved from agony, but in retrospect, I realised that. After everything we’ve been through, I’m just a chess piece in your hands; you used my empathy and love for you and made me your shield. You hid behind me, using me to get back the power you desired bit by bit. And in the process, you became the angel, and I was the devil.

What really chilled me was that in the end, you said that I should trust you. You said you’ll do the talking, you’ll protect us, you and your team are fully prepared to manipulate the media. What was the result? You protected only yourself. You used your network and media connections and made me your shield, attacking me to protect yourself. You’re the one in the wrong, but your mother and I bore all the public opinion and negative reports, while you remained untouched.

I asked you, since the news wasn’t real, if you could make a clarification for me. You said because you already stated in the statement you would not respond, further responses would not be a good idea. I said I understood. An hour later, while browsing the news, the report I saw instead was news of the scandal of your affair. After which, you quickly clarified your stance for yourself.

I will no longer bear your cross for you. Whether or not your relationship with her involves anything unusual, you both know. Within the entertainment circle, the relations that men and women share and your values are beyond my wildest imagination, from partners to ex-partners, and their friends, everyone is classified as a “good friend” to you.

I met you when I was only 16, recalling the past 20 years, everything’s suddenly clearing up. There were signs, but I was the only one who was blind to them. I was still underage at the time, you were 26. You asked for my number, told me I was pretty, was ambiguous with your language, and chatted with me for at least an hour every time you called.

I recall once you took me to see a movie, we sat at the front. When the movie was over, I realised your rumoured girlfriend in the media was at the same theatre, sitting right at the back. The 3 of us had watched the movie together, unknowingly. At that point, you were still dating your ex-girlfriend, but you called me at 2am in the morning, asking if I wanted to visit your house to sleep with you. I declined, but never thought more about it. You said you’d come to find me, that night we talked till the morning came. I also realised later on that you were still dating your ex-girlfriend when that happened.

After you broke up officially, we met again in the same city. You were very considerate to me and held my purse, took me out, and we had a lot of fun together. I remember we were very happy together, then you held my hand. Since you are a high-quality idol, and I was not guarding my heart, we got together naturally and had sex. The morning after, however, you told me you didn’t want a relationship.

I was shocked as I’d never experienced anything similar before. But you also confided that you felt lonely, spilling your deepest secrets and insecurities. I banked on your clean reputation as an idol, and assumed you’d faced dark things that had hurt you in the past, explaining your actions now. So we continued being as intimate as lovers would be, whenever we could find time to be together. We shared many beautiful memories, and said our ‘I love you’s, without officially defining our ‘relationship’ & remaining “friends”. You claimed we were exclusive, but did not want a relationship at that time.

I found out later, you actually had multiple “friends” like this in many cities. You were caught on camera taking girls home for the night. You were caught calling a prostitute. There is in fact video proof of all of this. You admitted all these incidents to me, too. You admitted that these are your problems, and that you could not control yourself.

I suggested breaking up, but you called me for weeks to ask me to stay, saying you wouldn’t do it anymore, stating that I would be your ‘only’ partner in the future. We then gradually began to embark on the path to build a family together.

One day, after your concert in Shanghai ended, you didn’t call me, I couldn’t locate you until the morning came. Later I found out that you and your friend-with-benefits drank and partied all night, taking all kinds of lewd photos, with your face pressed against her undressed chest.

After marriage, you continued your relationship with her. You had me, but when she sent you a series of nude photos to wish you ‘Happy Birthday’, you happily responded.

Although you promised me you would not continue seeing her, the lewd exchanges continued. There was once, at a performance, you and her were at the same venue, but you didn’t want me to go. She put up an IG post calling you “宏宏” Hong Hong, before deleting it.

Another girl, yet another friend-with-benefits who’s married and has kids herself, wanted you to help her lie to her husband about your relationship. Even knowing you’re breaking the law, you ran to her house to party with her. I was pregnant and about to give birth, your dance instructor ‘friend’ messaged you to say he was sad because he thought you were together…Later, I found out that you kept a catalogue of the prostitutes you hired, sorted by their features, including a few staff members that are around us, how much more humiliated could I be?

I also hope you can face yourself honestly, ignore the world’s judgement, and be with the right person.

We summarise the allegations below.

Wife alleged that singer Wang Leehom cheated on multiple occasions

In the 9-page letter, Lee alleged that Wang had been involved in affairs since the pair’s initial meeting when she was 16, and he was aged 26.

Lee first found out about the affairs early in their relationship, when she learned of video footage depicting Wang bringing girls home and “visiting prostitutes”.

Despite promising not to indulge in such transgressions anymore, after their marriage, Wang apparently spent the night with an unnamed friend-with-benefits, after an undisclosed concert in Shanghai.

The ‘friend’ subsequently uploaded an Instagram post regarding the incident, using the nickname ‘宏宏’ or ‘Hong Hong’.

Source

Netizens have identified Singaporean singer Yumi Bai , who’s based in Taiwan as part of a pop duo named By2, who uploaded a similar post using the nickname–a post that was subsequently deleted.

Source

Lee alleges that their clandestine relationship allegedly continued, culminating in an exchange of nudes on Wang’s birthday, which he “happily responded to” despite telling his wife they would break it off.

Source

This wasn’t, however, the only affair that Wang allegedly was involved in.

Wang Leehom’s wife alleged that singer cheated on multiple occasions

Lee also alleged Wang of having an affair with a “married woman with children”, breaking Covid-19 rules to “party” at her house.

Netizens were instantly reminded of a gathering Wang had with Vivian Hsu, Christine Fan, Blackie Chen, and Eric Chen earlier in Sep 2021. This was in breach of Covid-19 measures in Taiwan and Wang was fined for the offence.

Hsu’s presence in the gathering was particularly interesting, as there were, at some point, rumours involving Wang and Hsu, reports 8World News.

Hsu is currently married to a Singaporean businessman and has a 6-year-old son.

Expressed regret over having to raise 3 kids herself after the divorce

In the post, Lee also wrote that throughout their marriage, she was mostly “preparing to get pregnant, pregnant, or nursing after giving birth”.

Source

Though Lee herself agreed to have children and is fond of kids herself, she wrote that she’d never have come to the agreement if she knew she would be raising the kids herself after the divorce.

Lee also shared that she was forced to sign an unequal prenuptial agreement to “protect” the property Wang obtained prior to their marriage.

Possibly hinting at a lawsuit over Wang’s fortune throughout the 8-year marriage, Lee said “the property after marriage was earned by their (our) mutual efforts”.

Wang and Lee tied the knot in Nov 2013 and have 3 children together.

Source

Raising questions regarding Wang’s sexuality

What perhaps was the final revelation in the 9-page statement came towards the end, with Lee hoping that Wang could “face himself (yourself) with honesty, ignore the world’s judgement, and be with the right person”.

Weibo users have since speculated that “this person” was said in reference to pianist Mr Li Yundi, whom Wang was rumoured to have been involved in, in 2013.

Further up in Lee’s statement, a male pronoun “他” was also used to refer to an unnamed dance instructor who was distraught after receiving news of their relationship as he had believed he was “together” with Wang.

In the sentence that followed, the female pronoun “她” was used to describe another female friend who cried for an hour upon hearing about Wang and Lee’s relationship.

Hope both would find their own happiness moving forward

Having been married for such a long time, separation is never going to be easy.

However, the infidelity allegations, if true, are certainly unbecoming of anyone, let alone a celebrity with such a large following.

While the ongoing dispute between Wang and Lee is unlikely to end anytime soon, we hope both would find happiness in their individual paths ahead.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @jl.leilei on Instagram.