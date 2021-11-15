War On Diabetes Sees Progress In Singapore Despite Setbacks: Ong Ye Kung

Diabetes, which is when sugar builds up and your body becomes resistant to insulin, is a health problem that Singapore is working hard on.

Speaking at an event marking World Diabetes Day on Sunday (14 Nov), Health Minister Ong Ye Kung noted that the war on diabetes has faced setbacks.

For example, the rate of obesity rose to 10.5%, up from 8.6% in 2017.

However, the war is a long one and results from the war will only show up years later.

Regardless, Mr Ong noted that there are initial signs of improvement.

Growing obesity rates, Covid-19 affected war on diabetes

First, the bad news: obesity rates have gone up to 10.5% in 2020, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

This is a return to the previous level seen in 2010, Mr Ong said at the event held by charity Diabetes Singapore.

Source

The war began in 2019 but the Covid-19 pandemic changed many lifestyles for the worse, becoming more sedentary.

Mr Ong said that this change, brought about by restrictions on social activities, will set Singapore back on its war on diabetes.

War on diabetes seeing progress despite setbacks

But there is also good news.

33.4% of Singaporeans now exercise regularly for leisure as compared to 29.4% in 2017.

Those who exercise regularly between 50-74 rose to 31.4% last year compared to 23.5% in 2017.

Healthier food products now occupy 27% of retail market share at retail outlets and supermarkets.

And 1 in 3 F&B places offers healthier options for diners.

Manufacturers such as Yeo’s and F&N have also reduced sugar levels in their products, giving consumers healthier choices.

Pre-packaged drinks are being targeted specifically, with worse gradings for particularly sweet drinks and those that contain saturated fat, and mandatory labels on them.

Screening too, is increasing — 62.5% of those aged 40 to 49 were screened for diabetes, hypertension and hyperlipidaemia.

Source

1 in 3 individuals still at risk

Results from the war will only show in later years.

About 19,000 people are diagnosed with either Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes yearly, ST reported.

And according to the 2018/2019 National Nutrition Survey, Singaporeans consumed 12 teaspoons of sugar on average.

While more recent statistics aren’t available, we expect this amount to decrease as measures increase.

War on diabetes is a long-term one

Even though the pandemic has curtailed many forms of leisure, as Singapore reopens, we can expect fewer restrictions and more opportunities to get fit.

Diabetes, specifically Type 2, can be combated with diet and lifestyle changes.

Of course, prevention is always better than cure, so don’t wait for diabetes to hit before making these changes and remind your family members to be more healthy too.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Ong Ye Kung on Facebook and NUS.