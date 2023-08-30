S’pore Weather Will See Below-Average Rainfall In 1st Half Of Sep, But Some Windy Days Expected

Less Rainfall Over Singapore In 1st Half Of Sep Weather Forecast

The past few months have been warm affairs, not just politically but also weather-wise. Singapore will see similar weather to August in the first half of Sep, as the prevailing Southwest Monsoon conditions are expected to persist.

According to the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS), there will also be less rainfall over Singapore in the coming two weeks.

That said, there’ll be short-duration thundery showers expected between the late morning and afternoon over parts of the island, particularly in the second week of the month.

Rainfall is expected to be below average for the next fortnight.

Meanwhile, MSS confirmed August was a sweaty month, with a daily maximum temperature above 33 degrees Celsius on most days.

Prevailing Southwest Monsoon conditions for weather in 1st half of Sep, says MSS

MSS said in a media release that prevailing Southwest Monsoon conditions are expected to persist over Singapore and the surrounding region in the first fortnight of September 2023, with low-level winds blowing from the southeast or southwest.

Due to a monsoon rain band forecast in the first half of next month, there’ll be less rainfall over Singapore.

The presence of a dry air mass is also expected to bring “a few fair and windy days”.

There’ll also be short-duration thundery showers expected, particularly in the second week of the month.

With the passage of Sumatra squalls, there may be widespread thundery showers and gusty winds in Singapore on one to two mornings.

But overall, there should be below-average rainfall for the next fortnight over most areas.

Generally warm weather in Sep

Anyone looking for a respite from the warm weather we’ve been having might wish to look elsewhere.

MSS says the first fortnight of Sep 2023 is expected to be “generally warm”, with daily maximum temperatures ranging between 33 and 34 degrees Celsius on most days.

Prevailing winds blowing from the southeast or south bringing warm and moist air from the sea will lead to several warm nights.

These nights can result in temperatures above 28 degrees Celsius, particularly over eastern and southern coastal areas.

Below average rainfall in Aug 2023

In MSS’ review of the weather in Aug 2023, it confirmed Southwest Monsoon conditions prevailing over Singapore leading to warm days.

“Localised short-duration thundery showers fell over parts of the island in the late morning and afternoon on several days,” MSS noted.

MSS added that on a few mornings, Sumatra squalls also brought widespread thundery showers and gusty winds over Singapore.

13 Aug was noteworthy for heavy localised thundery showers over eastern Singapore in the early afternoon.

Simei recorded daily total rainfall of 84.4 mm, the highest in Aug 2023.

Aug 2023 was also “generally warm”, with temperatures reaching above 33 degrees Celsius on most days.

34.4 degrees Celsius was the highest temperature, recorded in Admiralty on 6 Aug.

MSS also said there were several warm nights, particularly over the southern and eastern parts of the island.

The minimum night-time temperatures remained above 28 degrees Celsius there.

For daily weather forecast updates, please visit the MSS website, NEA website, or download the myENV app.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Lily Banse on Unsplash.