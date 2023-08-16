S’pore Weather Will Remain Dry In 2nd Half Of Aug, Rainfall Expected To Be Below Average

Singapore Weather Won’t Have Much Rain In 2nd Half Of Aug

The weather in Singapore is likely to remain dry in the second half of August, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said in a news release on Wednesday (16 Aug).

Prevailing Southwest Monsoon conditions are expected to persist.

There’ll be less rainfall over Singapore for the next fortnight, though short-duration thundery showers are expected between the late morning and afternoon over parts of the island on some days.

MSS expects “well below-average” rainfall for the month of August.

Meanwhile, the daily maximum temperature could reach a high of around 35 degrees Celsius on a few days, while night-time temperatures of around 28 degrees Celsius are expected.

Drier weather expected in second half of Aug

“During the coming fortnight, the prevailing Southwest Monsoon conditions are expected to persist, with the low-level winds over Singapore blowing from the southeast or southwest,” MSS said.

There’ll be less rainfall over Singapore as the monsoon rain band is forecast to lie over the northern Southeast Asia region, MSS added.

However, it’s not all sunshine as there’ll also be short-duration thundery showers expected between the late morning and afternoon on some days.

You might want to pack your umbrella or poncho if you’re heading out during these times.

On one to two mornings, Sumatra squalls may bring widespread thundery showers and gusty winds on one to two mornings.

Unfortunately for rain lovers, it won’t be enough.

“On the whole, we expect below-average rainfall in the second half of August 2023,” MSS noted.

Maximum temperature may reach

Daily maximum temperatures can range between 33 and 34 degrees Celsius. Sometimes, it might even reach 35 degrees Celsius.

Make sure your fans and air-conditioners are working too, as several nights may also be warm, according to MSS.

You can expect night temperatures of around 28 degrees Celsius, especially over the south-eastern parts of Singapore.

“Several nights may also be warm, particularly when the prevailing winds blow from the southeast or south and bring warm and humid air from the sea.”

Highest rainfall recorded in Simei on 13 Aug

As forecast, Southwest Monsoon conditions prevailed over Singapore during the first half of Aug 2023.

Singapore saw localised short-duration thundery showers in the late morning and afternoon on “several days”, MSS said.

Heavy localised thundery showers fell over eastern Singapore in the early afternoon on 13 Aug.

Simei recorded a daily total rainfall of 84.4 mm that day. It was the highest rainfall recorded in the first two weeks of this month.

Meanwhile, the daily maximum temperature was between 33 and 34 degrees Celsius on most days, with the highest temperature recorded at Admiralty on 6 Aug — 34.4 degrees Celsius.

Simei recorded 14% above average rainfall, while MacRitchie saw much less — 82% below average.

For more updates on the daily weather forecast, please visit the MSS website, NEA website, or download the myENV app.

