S’pore Weather Likely Staying Warm In First Half Of Aug, Temperatures Could Reach 35°C

Warm Weather Conditions To Persist In Aug 2023

Make sure your fans and air-conditioners are in working condition because Singapore will continue to see warm weather over the next fortnight.

According to the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS), prevailing Southwest Monsoon conditions are expected to persist.

There will be short-duration thundery showers over parts of the island in the late morning and afternoon on some days.

As they may be widespread and intense, do be careful if you’re going out during these times.

Warm weather persists in 1st half of Aug 2023

MSS said in a news release on Tuesday (1 Aug) that prevailing Southwest Monsoon conditions should persist over Singapore and the surrounding region.

Low-level winds will continue to blow from the southeast or southwest.

Besides the short thundery showers, there may also be widespread thundery showers with gusty winds between pre-dawn and morning hours “on one or two days”. This is due to Sumatra squalls.

Meanwhile, fair and warm weather is expected on several days as a dry air mass will fall over Singapore.

Don’t expect much rainfall, MSS added.

“Overall, the rainfall for the first fortnight of August 2023 is likely to be slightly below average over most parts of Singapore.”

Temperatures dropped to 21.8°C on 20 July

The Southwest Monsoon conditions expected in the first half of Aug were also present last month, MSS noted.

In July 2023, thundery showers fell over parts of the island in the late morning and afternoon on most days.

20 July was particularly heavy and widespread. According to MSS, Tuas recorded a daily total rainfall of 124mm, the highest for the month.

That day, the temperature dropped all the way to 21.8°C in Admiralty.

As was forecast, the daily maximum temperature reached 34°C or more on five days.

On 5 July, both Choa Chu Kang and Clementi recorded a temperature of 35.4°C.

Several warm nights were also observed.

Most parts of Singapore actually had higher than average rainfall, particularly Kent Ridge at 149% above average.

On the other end, Sembawang recorded 37% below-average rainfall.

For updates on the daily weather forecast, visit the MSS website (www.weather.gov.sg), NEA website (www.nea.gov.sg), or download the myENV app.

