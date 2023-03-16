Mainly Thundery Afternoon Showers In S’pore For Rest Of March, Temperatures May Reach 34°C

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

March 2nd Half Will Have Temperatures Between 24°C to 33°C

The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) has shared the weather forecast for the next two weeks in March.

It won’t be quite as cool as at the start of the month, with temperatures set to range between 24°C to 33°C.

On some days, the maximum temperature can reach 34°C, so be sure to put on sunblock if you’re going out.

Weather forecast for 2nd half of March

Over the next two weeks, there will be short-duration moderate to heavy thundery showers over parts of the island on most afternoons.

This is due to the heating of land areas and localised convergence of winds, MSS shared in a media release.

Sometimes, the rain will last into the evenings.

However, it’s unlikely to rain as much as the first half of March as near average rainfall is expected for the second half.

The total rainfall for the month is likely to be above average.

Temperatures should usually range between 24°C to 33°C.

On some days with light winds and less cloud cover, the daily maximum temperatures may reach 34°C.

1st week of March was mostly wet

In the MSS review for the first two weeks of March, it noted northeast monsoon conditions, with a generally wet first week due to the monsoon surge at the end of last month.

Heavy rain then continued over the next few days, and temperatures dropped all the way to 21.1°C on 1 Mar.

There was well above average rainfall, with the highest anomaly being 211% above average in Sengkang.

The lowest anomaly was still 12% above average, around Tengah.

Besides the afternoons when it’s likely to rain, it should be warm and humid — basically the status quo for us, then.

Featured image by MS News.