West Mall To Undergo Renovation Until 2025, Library Will Be Closed From 31 Dec

West Mall Will Undergo Renovation Until 2025, Works Broken Up Into Phases

To improve shoppers’ retail experience, West Mall — located at Bukit Batok — will undergo a 2-year renovation till 2025.

The improvements include a sheltered public space and an expanded library, among others.

Even though Bukit Batok Public Library — located within the mall — will be closed from 31 Dec, the mall will remain open throughout the upgrading works.

West Mall will undergo renovation until 2025

In a press release, Singapore Land Group revealed that they have started upgrading works for West Mall in Bukit Batok.

The upgrades are aimed at bringing more “community-centric retail experiences” to shoppers.

The upgrading works started in the first half of 2023 and are slated to complete by 2025.

These include upgrading works for Bukit Batok Public Library, which will undergo an expansion.

As a result, the library’s last day of operations will be on 30 Dec. It is set to reopen by the end of 2025.

A book dispenser and reservation lockers will also be available nearby in 2024. This will enable patrons to borrow and collect reserved items at their convenience.

According to The Straits Times (ST), the library will be twice its current size when the upgrading works are complete in 2025.

Open plaza will be converted into sheltered space

Part of the upgrading works will also include the conversion of the mall’s open plaza into a sheltered space, functioning as a “weatherproof meeting point”.

The public space will additionally double as a venue for community engagement activities as well as seasonal and festive events.

The Group also plans to add food and beverage (F&B) kiosks in the area, allowing those who get peckish while participating in the activities to grab a quick bite.

In addition, the upgrading works will enhance the F&B and lifestyle outlets on the Basement One level.

West Mall will remain operational throughout the upgrading works, which have been broken up into phrases to minimise inconvenience.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image courtesy of Singapore Land Group.