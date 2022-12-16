Wet & Cool Weather Expected Till End-Dec, Enjoy A Breezy Christmas & New Year

Wet & Cool Weather Conditions For The Rest Of December, Windy Conditions On Two Or Three Days

Many Singaporeans might be enjoying the cooler conditions we’ve been having lately as a respite from the usual heat and humidity.

The good news is that the wet and cool weather will last till the end of December.

That means together with the windy conditions, we’ll be having a breezy Christmas and end of the year indeed.

Thundery showers in the afternoon on most days

According to a weather advisory on Friday (16 Dec), the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said to expect moderate to heavy thundery showers on most days in the next two weeks.

This will be experienced in the afternoon over parts of the island.

On a few days, they will extend into the evening.

The result is that total rainfall for December will be near average over most parts of Singapore.

Weather conditions influenced by Northeast Monsoon

The wet weather is influenced by the prevailing Northeast Monsoon over Singapore and the region, MSS said.

We’re currently in its wet phase, which will continue into January next year.

The dry phase will follow from February to mid-March.

Windy conditions bring wet & cool weather

The Northeast Monsoon also brings low-level winds that will blow from the northwest or northeast over the next two weeks, MSS predicted.

Northerly winds over Singapore and the region will also strengthen briefly during this period.

This may bring windy conditions, coupled with occasional showers, on two or three days.

The rainfall plus the wind means that the second half of December is expected to be “generally wet and cool”.

Slightly cooler at 24-32°C till end-Dec

As for the daily temperature, it will accordingly be “slightly cooler”, the MSS noted.

The mercury will hover between 24°C and 32°C on most days till the end of the year.

However, the daily maximum temperature may still reach a high of about 32°C on two or three days.

Conversely, the daily minimum may drop to a comfy 23°C on rainy days, of which there will be a few.

Below-average rainfall in northwest Singapore for last two weeks

In the first half of December, below-average rainfall was surprisingly recorded in the northwest of Singapore, MSS said.

However, above-average rainfall fell on the southwestern part of the island.

Singapore experienced short-duration moderate to heavy afternoon thundery showers on most days widespread showers and gusty winds between pre-dawn and morning on most days, extending into the evening on a few occasions.

On 11 Dec, a Sumatra squall developed that brought widespread moderate to heavy thundery showers in the morning and early afternoon.

That day saw a daily total rainfall of 127.4mm recorded around West Coast Road — the highest rainfall recorded in a day during the first half of the month.

Singaporeans also enjoyed cooler temperatures in this fortnight, with the maximum temperature below 32°C on most days.

All days registered daily minimum temperatures of 24°C or less.

At Jurong West, the temperature dropped to a chilly 22.2°C on 3 Dec.

Only on two days did the daily maximum temperature go higher than 33°C.

Enjoy the cool weather while it lasts