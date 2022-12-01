Wet Weather May Persist For Several Months, Time To Nua Through Christmas & New Year

Wet Weather Here To Stay In Singapore For Next Few Months

The wet weather lately may have lulled you into a sleepy holiday mood. If you’ve been enjoying the vibes, we’ve got great news – the rain may be here to stay – for the next few months, at least.

That means the Christmas and New Year period will likely be a soggy affair, so have your umbrellas and ponchos ready when you’re out celebrating.

If you’ve planned some outdoor activities, you might want to check the weather forecast that day and have a backup plan just in case.

Wet weather & thundery showers expected in next few months

In an update today (1 Dec), the National Environment Agency (NEA) and Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) shared their prediction that the prevailing monsoon conditions could remain for the next few months.

Besides windy conditions, we can expect thundery showers on most days over the next two weeks.

Since December is usually the wettest month of the year, don’t be surprised if you encounter moderate to heavy thundery showers in the afternoon.

On some days, the rain could last well into the evening. If you’re lucky enough to be working from home that day, have a blanket ready for snuggles right after you settle your final task.

According to NEA and MSS, some mornings may see gusty winds and widespread thundery showers, so brace yourselves if you have long commutes ahead.

Temperature likely won’t dip much

Despite the anticipated downpour, daily temperatures will likely remain stable throughout this month.

In the first two weeks, temperatures will range between 24°C and 33°C each day. Thankfully, that’s not the lowest we’ve experienced, so you may not need to scour for that comfy sweater just yet.

The maximum temperature could even reach 34°C, which would be pretty warm indeed.

Whether warm or cold, rainy weather will no doubt be the best to nua in, so take every chance you can get to relax over the next month or so.

After all, everybody needs to recharge after surviving the past year and before facing the new one. Just don’t fall asleep at work and get caught.

Featured image adapted from Raffles Press.