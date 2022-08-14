Temperature Drops To 22°C In Jurong & Choa Chu Kang On 14 Aug Afternoon As Rain Falls Over S’pore

Temperature In Jurong West & Choa Chu Kang Reaches 22°C On 14 Aug

On Sunday (14 Aug) afternoon, dark clouds hung over Singapore, bringing a downpour to various areas across the island.

The cooling respite from the heat also caused temperatures around our island to dip.

In Jurong and Choa Chu Kang, temperatures even dropped to a low of 22.4°C and 22.6°C, respectively.

Jurong West & Choa Chu Kang record 22°C temperature

On Sunday (14 Aug), at 3.07pm, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) recorded a temperature of 22.4°C in Jurong West.

Residents in Choa Chu Kang also enjoyed the chilly weather, with temperatures in the area dropping to 22.6°C.

The cool weather is concurrent with the downpour that covered mainly the northern and western regions of Singapore.

Last month, the lowest daily minimum temperature was 21.6°C at Admiralty on 20 Jul.

Low temperatures in other areas too

While those living in Choa Chu Kang and Jurong were blessed with low temperatures thanks to the storm, many other parts of Singapore also enjoyed lower temperatures.

At 3.07pm, Admiralty recorded a temperature of 23°C, while Ang Mo Kio was at 23.8°C.

In Clementi and Sembawang, the temperature also hovered at a comfortable 24°C. On average, the temperature was 26.2°C across our island.

However, as the skies cleared, temperatures began rising slightly. At 4.02pm, the average temperature across Singapore rose to 27.2°C.

More wet weather expected

Earlier in the month, MSS said wet weather is expected to continue in August.

This is undoubtedly good news for Singaporeans who prefer the aircon temperatures that often come with rain.

So if you’re heading out, remember to bring an umbrella.

Featured image adapted from 苏亚吉 on Facebook.