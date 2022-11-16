Rainy Weather To Ease In Late November, Just In Time For EOY School Holidays

Rainy Weather Expected To Ease In Last Two Weeks Of November

If you’re reading this from Singapore, chances are the ground’s pretty wet outside from the downpour earlier in the day.

While the weather of late has been nothing short of wet, this is set to subside over the next two weeks — coinciding with the start of the year-end school holidays.

Even though the weather for end-November is expected to be drier than that of the preceding fortnight, thundery showers are still expected on some afternoons, so perhaps it’s best to keep an umbrella with you at all times.

In a press release issued on Wednesday (16 Nov), Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said the second half of November is not expected to be as wet as the first two weeks of the month.

However, we may still see short-duration thundery showers on a few afternoons, extending to the evenings.

There might also be widespread thundery showers with occasional gusty winds in the early hours of a few days. Light sleepers who find themselves jolting awake at the sound of lightning might want to consider getting earplugs.

Overall, the first half of November recorded “well-above average” rainfall for most parts of Singapore. Southern parts of the island were spared, as rainfall was slightly below-average.

Despite the occasional rain, November’s temperature is predicted to be similar to that of other months, ranging from 24°C to 33°C on most days.

On days when there is less cloud cover, the maximum temperature might rise to 34°C.

Jurong recorded 21.8°C on 5 Nov

Over the first two weeks of November, Singapore saw wet weather on most days, including thundery showers on several afternoons and nights.

On Sunday (14 Nov) alone, Jurong West recorded 157.2mm of total rainfall. This was the highest daily figure for the first fortnight of November.

Thanks to the rainy weather, the daily maximum temperature was kept below 33°C on most days.

Westies would be happy to note that Jurong saw temperatures plummet to a cool 21.8°C on 5 Nov, owing to stormy weather and cloudy skies on 5 Nov.

