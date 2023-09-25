Wheeler’s Yard Café In Balestier Closing Down On 30 Sep After 10 Years Of Operations

Bicycle-Themed Wheeler’s Yard Café Is Closing For Good, Thanks Patrons For Support

In Singapore, we’ve become used to F&B establishments coming and going, even when they’re popular.

Thus, fans may be dismayed but not shocked to know that Wheeler’s Yard, a well-known bicycle-themed café, is closing down for good for 10 years of operations.

Their last day of service will be 30 Sep.

Wheeler’s Yard announces closing with heavy heart

The sad news was delivered “with a heavy heart” by Wheeler’s Yard in a Facebook post on 15 Sep.

Thanking customers for their support, they said their team was “truly humbled and grateful”.

Over 10 years, they’ve enjoyed serving the community by brewing numerous cups of coffee for various events and social rides, they said, adding, “It has been one hell of a ride!”

A unique bicycle-themed café

Wheeler’s Yard is one of Singapore’s more unique cafés as it had an in-house bicycle atelier.

Thus, it was perfect for cycling enthusiasts to stop by to service their bikes and have a cuppa at the same time, especially since it’s located along the Whampoa Park Connector.

Non-cyclists may also find the brightly coloured bicycle-themed decor interesting enough to compel them to take up cycling.

Customers were free to take pictures with the bicycles and even try them out and purchase them.

However, Wheeler’s Yard announced that they would shut down the bicycle retail portion of the business by 2020 after six years in operation.

Cyclists are still welcome to park their bikes on the premises, though.

Industrial chic decor with Insta-worthy blue shutters

Wheeler’s Yard’s ambience can be described as “industrial chic” as it’s nestled within an industrial area off Balestier Road.

While it has its own building, it’s a nondescript-looking factory with grey concrete walls.

However, what clues visitors in that it’s not a factory building would be their iconic blue shutters, which have been the backdrop for many Insta-worthy photos.

Customers can choose to sit in the spacious open-air dining section or luxuriate in air-conditioned comfort indoors.

Wheeler’s Yard serves decent coffee

Food-wise, Wheeler’s Yard serves smooth and fragrant coffee with a strong aroma.

They also have an assortment of breakfast food and burgers.

Of course, like any good café, they also offer desserts to satisfy those with a sweet tooth.

Visit Wheeler’s Yard one last time before closing

Wheeler’s Yard was opened in 2013 by brothers Ong Tiong Ann, Daniel Ong and Ong Tiong Huat, according to Female magazine.

In 2016, they opened the more upmarket Wheeler’s Estate restaurant in Seletar.

That restaurant looks to be continuing their business as usual, so fans of the brand may visit them instead.

Meanwhile, here are some details to know if you’re planning to visit Wheeler’s Yard one last time before it closes forever:

Wheeler’s Yard

Address: 28 Lorong Ampas, Singapore 328781

Opening hours: 8.30am to 5pm, Tuesday to Sunday

Telephone: 6254 9128

Email: info@wheelersyard.com

Nearest MRT station: Toa Payoh/Novena

