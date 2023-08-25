Toa Payoh Muffin Stall Says They’ll Cease Operations After 10 Oct Until Successor Is Found

Uggli Muffins Owner Looking For Someone To Take Over, Has Muffin Stall In Toa Payoh & Outlet In Jalan Besar

Sadly, many beloved hawker stalls in Singapore close down not because of poor business, but because there’s nobody to continue their legacy.

Another stall facing the same problem is the popular Uggli Muffins in Toa Payoh.

They have said they’ll cease operations after 10 Oct if the owner cannot find somebody to take over the business.

Toa Payoh muffin stall will close down if no successor is found

On Friday, a netizen shared a depressing piece of news on Facebook group Toa Payoh Makan Places – Your Toa Payoh & Balestier Food Guide.

He posted a photo of a shuttered Uggli Muffins with a large sign pasted on the pillar outside the stall, which is located in Toa Payoh West Market & Food Centre.

It said the stall will stop operations after 10 Oct.

They’ll only resume if a successor is found — meaning if none emerges, this closure will be for good.

Similar sign outside Jalan Besar shop

Several netizens professed sadness at the closure of yet another hawker institution.

One lamented how difficult operating a business is nowadays, taking into consideration rental and other costs.

Some noted that Uggli Muffins has a second outlet in Jalan Besar, which opened only in 2021.

However, a netizen shared that they saw a similar notice outside their Jalan Besar shop.

The notice in Jalan Besar didn’t give the exact date of closing but gave a similar deadline of October.

But at least the Jalan Besar shop is still open for business as usual, according to a woman who operates a café next door.

Freshly baked muffins at inexpensive prices

For those not in the know, Uggli Muffins is famous for their freshly baked goodies at inexpensive prices.

For just S$1.40 to S$1.70 each, customers can choose between baby muffins of various flavours like Oreo Cookies, Banana and Walnut, and Blueberry.

Their muffins are unique for being “ugly” — irregularly shaped with crusty dark toppings. Despite their look, the confections have a rich flavour.

Maybe that’s why long queues are often spotted in front of the stall.

Muffin stall started out selling zi char in Toa Payoh

While now known for their sweet treats, Uggli Muffins actually started out as a zi char stall way back in 1969.

When the second-generation owner, Anton, took over, he switched to selling muffins and cookies.

However, he ostensibly kept the old zi char stall’s signage for old times’ sake — it still reads “Bliss Haven Restaurant”, which might confuse first-time visitors.

Owner now looking for successor

Lately, Anton has been showing signs that he’s ready to throw in the towel.

This is despite him declaring, in a Facebook post in February, that he was a relatively young 53 years old.

In May, he posted that he’s “single and getting old” but has “no successor in sight”.

Thus, he’s looking for a successor with the required F&B experience and hunger to take the brand to the next level.

The conditions are “very negotiable”, he added.

Subsequently, he indicated that the successor would inherit one hawker stall, one central kitchen (in Jalan Besar) and one proven system for further expansion.

Hope he finds a successor

While it’s sad for Singaporeans to potentially lose another foodie haunt, it’s ultimately up to the owner to decide when he wants to call it a day.

Hopefully for him and for us, he’ll be able to find a suitable successor to hand over the reins soon.

Meanwhile, if you want to have a potential last bite of his baked goods, do head over to the Jalan Besar outlet or order them online from their website.

Uggli Muffins (Jalan Besar)

Address: 202 Jln Besar, Singapore 208888

Opening hours: 12.30pm to 2.30pm, Tuesdays to Sundays

Nearest MRT: Jalan Besar

