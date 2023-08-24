Koung’s Wan Tan Mee In Geylang Announces Closure After 58 Years, Owner Seeking Successor

Popular Geylang Hawker Stall Koung’s Wan Tan Mee To Close In December

Foodies and residents in the Geylang area would be familiar with Koung’s Wan Tan Mee, which has served up delicious wanton mee for over 50 years.

Unfortunately, we’ve got sad news regarding the eatery — it has announced its closure.

The popular stall will officially shut its doors in December this year. Meanwhile, its owner is currently looking for a successor to take over.

Koung’s Wan Tan Mee announces closure

News of the stall’s imminent closure first emerged on Wednesday (23 Aug) when a Facebook user shared rumours about it shutting down.

The OP shared that the owner, 78-year-old Koung Boon Kong, is planning to shutter his business by December this year.

Mr Koung’s daughter confirmed the closure to SethLui.com.

She explained that the sale of the shophouse where the stall is located has made things difficult for her elderly father.

He has been having trouble finding a new spot to move his business. Furthermore, his current employees are getting on in years and dealing with their own medical issues.

As such, Mr Koung is currently searching for a successor to purchase his recipes and keep the brand going after his retirement.

“I’m old already. I can no longer work like last time,” he said in a press release. “I still hope my loyal customers can continue to get excellent Koung’s Wan Tan Mee for a long time to come.”

Gained fame for wanton mee

According to SethLui.com, Mr Koung started the business back in the 1950s at just 14 years of age.

He would assist his older brother in selling noodles from their cart after school and began working at a noodle store in Geylang Lorong 12 when he was 16.

The stall closed in 1964 after the race riots that year. Mr Koung later took over the business and borrowed S$200 to build it up.

He continued to operate the stall for the next 58 years, selling fan favourites such as wanton mee, dumplings, and chargrilled char siew.

Customers would also be familiar with the stall’s ready-to-eat packaged meals, which are available at a few Cheers outlets.

In fact, the stall was so beloved that it was able to keep running throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

For those interested in paying the stall a last visit, here’s how to get there:

Koung’s Wan Tan Mee

Address: 205 Sims Avenue, Singapore 387506

Opening Hours: 8am – 7pm daily (closed on Mondays)

Nearest MRT station: Aljunied

It’s certainly sad to witness the closure of yet another legendary hawker stall in Singapore.

Here’s to wishing Mr Koung a happy retirement after so many decades of hard work.

Hopefully, he’ll be able to find a successor who can let his brand continue operating for years to come, allowing us to enjoy his recipes.

Also read: Happy Chef Western Food In Lavender Closes Down, Owner Retired Due To Old Age

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.