WHO Says TCM Contains Potential Benefits For Covid-19 Patients

As more people contract Covid-19 in Singapore, some have sought alternative forms of treatment to alleviate symptoms, including traditional Chinese medicine (TCM).

The Ministry of Health (MOH) recently issued a statement saying that Lianhua Qingwen, a TCM product, should only be used for the relief of cold and flu symptoms.

More recently, the World Health Organisation (WHO) published a report suggesting TCMs might be beneficial in preventing the worsening of Covid-19 symptoms.

This came after a meeting between WHO representatives and TCM experts, during which researchers shared results on TCM’s products – including Lianhua Qingwen – on Covid-19 patients.

WHO recommends TCM for treating Covid-19

Following the meeting from 28 Feb to 2 Mar, WHO published a report recommending that member states consider the potential use of TCM to manage Covid-19.

Clinical trials apparently revealed that TCM shortened the time needed to resolve symptoms for Covid-19 patients with mild and moderate infections. The proportion of patients progressing to severe cases also decreased.

Meanwhile, critical patients who received a combination of “conventional medicine” and TCM stayed in intensive care for a shorter period.

The panel concluded that there are “promising data” to suggest that there are benefits to treating patients with TCM, as it reduces the risk of infections worsening in mild and moderate cases.

The panel also states that although the trials involved “different settings”, the data suggested that TCM was “safe and beneficial”.

WHO has also recommended analysis and trials investigating other benefits of TCM. They will share the results with member states once they’re available.

TCM already used to treat patients from China

According to AsiaOne, Covid-19 patients in China have already been receiving TCM treatment. It has reportedly been helpful in restricting the spread of Covid-19 within the country.

During the meeting, the commissioner of China’s National Administration of TCM stated that it had proven vital in reducing the spread of the disease in the country.

As a result, China will develop three more TCM medicines specifically for the treatment of new Covid-19 variants.

More Covid-19 treatment can only be a good thing

The availability of more Covid-19 treatment options can only be a good thing, as more of us come gets infected.

While Singapore authorities have yet to recommend such TCM products for Covid-19, we hope they’d keep a close eye on developments and keep residents informed.

Featured image by MS News.