HSA Debunks Rumours About Lianhua Qingwen Treating Covid-19

Given the potentially fatal nature of Covid-19 infections, it’s only understandable for individuals to search for methods to ‘treat’ themselves.

Recently, there have reportedly been claims circulating on social media and Telegram boasting about a TCM product’s ability to cure Covid-19.

On Wednesday (17 Nov), the Ministry of Health (MOH) issued a statement clarifying that Lianhua Qingwen (连花清瘟) products only serve to relieve cold and flu symptoms.

However, the product has not been approved to treat or alleviate symptoms of Covid-19.

Thus, MOH strongly advises the public not to fall for such claims.

Lianhua Qingwen only for cough & flu, not Covid-19

According to MOH, the products which are listed as Chinese proprietary medicines in Singapore are simply for relieving cold and flu symptoms.

Despite claims that the product can treat or prevent Covid-19, MOH says otherwise.

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) reportedly approved Lianhua Qingwen products as cold and flu medicines in Singapore based on the documented use of the ingredients present.

However, it is not approved to treat or alleviate symptoms of Covid-19, contrary to what was being circulated.

MOH also explained there is no scientific evidence that Lianhua Qingwen, or any other herbal products, are safe and effective against Covid-19.

No scientific evidence that Lianhua Qingwen treats Covid-19

For a product to treat Covid-19, it must first have scientific evidence from controlled clinical studies to ensure it is safe and effective.

It must also be submitted to HSA for assessment before being registered and supplied locally.

Thus, members of the public are strongly advised to consult a doctor for proper treatment of Covid-19.

Additionally, MOH and HSA instructed the public not to fall prey to unsubstantiated claims or spread unfounded rumours.

Do not fall prey to rumours

Though it is understandable for individuals to seek a cure for Covid-19, it is important not to fall prey to unsubstantiated rumours.

For those with Covid-19 symptoms, do consult a doctor instead of relying on self-medication that is not backed by scientific evidence.

