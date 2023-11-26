Man Passes Away After Wife Punches Him During Argument Over Anniversary Gift & Dubai Trip

Wife Punches Husband For Not Giving Anniversary Gift & Taking Her To Dubai

Following an argument over her husband not taking her to Dubai and gifting her for their anniversary, a woman punched him in the nose.

This caused the man to bleed profusely from his nose and eventually pass away in the hospital.

Investigations into the incident, which was classified as a murder case, are now ongoing.

Wife punches husband after dispute over Dubai trip & anniversary gift

According to Hindustan Times, the incident occurred in the city of Pune in the state of Maharashtra, India, between 38-year-old Nikhil Khanna and his wife, 36-year-old Renuka.

The police said that the couple had a dispute over the plans for Renuka’s birthday and anniversary present.

Investigations revealed that she wanted to celebrate her birthday in Dubai on 18 Sep. However, her husband did not do as she had wished.

The couple also had their wedding anniversary on 5 Nov and Renuka had expected her husband to gift her with something special. Again, he failed to live up to her expectations.

Police investigations ongoing

In addition, Renuka was upset as she wanted to travel to Delhi in time for her relative’s birthday. Unfortunately, her husband allegedly refused to meet her demands on this matter either.

After fighting over the issue, she allegedly punched Nikhil in the face. He began bleeding profusely and subsequently passed out.

Police reached the scene following a call from their neighbours and transported Nikhil to a local hospital.

Sadly, medical personnel pronounced him dead on arrival.

Investigations are currently ongoing, with police questioning if Renuka had used a blunt object to assault her husband. They added that Nikhil’s autopsy would allow them to identify the exact cause of death.

The police have also classified the case against Renuka as one of murder.

Also read: S’pore Man Stabs Pregnant Wife To Death After Receiving Poor Financial Report, Jailed 7 Years

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Darcey Beau on Unsplash, for illustration purposes only.