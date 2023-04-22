Woman Brutally Beaten At KTV Lounge In Taiwan Over S$870 Debt, 3 People Arrested

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Woman Beaten By ‘Friend’ At KTV In Taiwan, Aggressor Pulled Her Hair & Splashed Hot Soup On Her

When money is involved, a good friendship may sometimes turn sour.

That’s apparently what happened to a woman in Taiwan who was brutally beaten by a “friend” at a KTV lounge over S$870 (NT$20,000).

Three people were reportedly arrested over the fracas.

2 women grapple with each other

A video of the intense altercation was shared across various social media sites, including the 爆废公社 (Explosive Incidents Community) group on Facebook.

It starts off with two women grappling with each other in front of others in a room of a KTV lounge.

They lose their balance and fall on the floor.

Man drags woman across room by her hair

At this point, a man intervenes in the fight by yanking on the hair of the woman in a white top, with what appears to be a grin on his face.

He then drags her across the room by her hair, in what must have been a very painful trip for her.

The other woman in grey top is also dragged together with her, as the women are still locked in battle.

Woman beaten & stomped on by man at Taiwan KTV

After dragging her across the room, the man seems to lose his temper and starts shouting at the woman in the white top.

He also rains blows on her face.

He then proceeds to stomp on her for good measure.

At this point, the woman in white top surprisingly manages to get to her feet, only to be pushed down to the floor again by the other woman.

Hot soup splashed on victim

As the victim is down and struggling to escape the grasp of the man, the other woman stands and grabs a pot of hot soup from the counter.

She then shockingly splashes its scorching contents on the woman, who squeals in pain.

Even the man is seemingly spooked by such viciousness, as he quickly moves away.

As steam rises from the floor — proving how searing the heat must have been — the victim is somehow able to crawl away.

Woman continues hitting victim

But the woman in grey isn’t done yet. She continues hitting the victim and pulling her hair.

The victim by now is too tired and helpless to fight back, able only to cling on to her attacker’s clothing.

As the aggressor holds on to her hair with a vice-like grip, the victim briefly looks around the room, as if to appeal for help.

However, a number of people are seen leaving the scene instead, and nobody comes to her rescue.

The video ends with the women still struggling on the floor.

Victim & other woman were friends

The incident took place at a KTV lounge in Taichung at about 4am on Friday (21 Apr) morning, reported the China Times.

According to the police, the victim is a 29-year-old woman surnamed Sun.

She and the other woman, a 26-year-old surnamed Chen, were good friends who visited the KTV for drinks and singing, they said.

Taiwan woman invited to KTV over money, ended up beaten

The nasty fight broke out when the discussion turned to the S$870 (NT$20,000) that Ms Sun owed Ms Chen, China Times said.

ET Today additionally reported that the two women worked in the same company, and Ms Chen had introduced clients to Ms Sun.

Ms Chen felt that her friend should pay her some commission for this, but this amount wasn’t forthcoming.

Thus, she invited the victim for a KTV session along with a Mr Zhao (the 26-year-old hair-pulling man) and Mr Lin (her 40-year-old boyfriend).

Their motive was to confront her over the money she hadn’t paid Ms Chen — culminating in the victim getting beaten up.

Mr Lin, who wasn’t in the footage, apparently took the viral video.

Police arrest three people

When the police were called to the scene, they arrested one woman and two men — ostensibly Ms Chen, Mr Zhao and Mr Lin.

They were detained for questioning as suspects in the crime of causing serious injury.

On the advice of the Taichung District Prosecutor’s Office, Ms Chen, Mr Zhao and Mr Lin were released on bail of S$13,000 (NT$300,000), S$4,360 (NT$100,000) and S$2,180 (NT$50,000) respectively.

As for Ms Sun, she was sent to hospital in a conscious state.

Thankfully, besides burns on her face and neck, she suffered no life-threatening injuries.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.