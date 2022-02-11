Sim Lim Square KTV Filled With People Flouting SMMs

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has long reiterated their commitment to conducting enforcement checks with regards to safe management measures (SMMs).

Recently, officers were on the ground at Sim Lim Square for an enforcement check at a nightlife establishment.

During this operation, they found 28 people at the premises, intermingling and breaking SMMs.

Source

Upon further investigation, officers arrested 10 women who were allegedly working as hostesses. One of them later tested positive for Covid-19.

1 female hostess tests Covid-19 positive

In a press release on Friday (11 Feb), the SPF stated that they had found 28 people at the premises of a KTV at Sim Lim Square.

Source

Among them were 10 women from various Southeast Asian nationalities who were apparently intermingling with patrons.

One of the hostesses later tested positive for Covid-19 after taking an Antigen Rapid Test (ART).

For committing offences under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act 1990, the 10 women in question were arrested by the authorities.

According to The Straits Times (ST), numerous people were spotted entering the shopping mall after hours and heading to the 6th floor, where the KTV is.

To hide their illegal activities, the outlet allegedly appointed a man to stand by the mall entrance and keep a lookout for the authorities.

Police investigating owners of Sim Lim Square KTV

Additionally, 2 men, identified as the owners of the establishment, are being investigated for varying offences.

The offences committed were under the Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) Act 2015 and multiple breaches of SMMs.

In other words, they were unable to minimise physical interactions between staff and customers. They also failed to ensure group sizes did not exceed the cap on social gatherings.

SPF will continue conducting enforcement checks

Closing their statement, the SPF emphasised their zero-tolerance stance towards SMM breaches, stating that they won’t hesitate to take enforcement actions.

They will also continue conducting enforcement checks and advising the public to comply with the rules.

For those found guilty of flouting SMMs, they may be liable to a fine or jail term of up to 6 months.

No escape from the law

Though some establishments may think that they’ve found ways to navigate around the Covid-19 restrictions, they clearly can’t get away with their antics for long.

The authorities will catch up soon enough, and mete out the necessary punishments.

Hopefully, this serves as a reminder for everyone to adhere to SMMs for the sake of our health and safety.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Saigon Scenes on Flickr and Singapore Police Force.