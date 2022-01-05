5-Pax Social Gathering Limit & Other Covid-19 Measures To Remain Through CNY

As many Singaporeans celebrate Chinese New Year (CNY) in about a month’s time, they’d have to continue observing the current set of Covid-19 measures.

On Wednesday (5 Jan), Multi-Ministry Task Force (MTF) co-chair Lawrence Wong announced that the current suite of restrictions will remain over the festive period which starts on 1 Feb.

This is due to a likely surge in cases caused by the Omicron variant.

Minster Wong announces continuation of Covid-19 SMMs over CNY

During an MTF press conference on Wednesday (5 Jan), Minister Wong said that the current suite of Covid-19 measures will remain in place throughout the CNY period.

These rules include limiting social gathering and dine-in group sizes to 5.

This move is apparently due to the high possibility of a fresh wave of Covid-19 infections brought about by the Omicron variant. In Minister Wong’s words,

I can’t imagine the wave passing before Chinese New Year. So, very clearly, through this period and through Chinese New Year, the current rules will be maintained.

Minister Wong also said it’s possible for Singapore to see a surge in Omicron cases during the CNY period.

Hence, the authorities cannot risk having more super spreader events over the same period, which will only exacerbate the issue.

While measures will not be eased anytime soon, Minister Wong also said that the authorities will also try not to tighten them, reports Yahoo News.

He took the opportunity to urge the public to practise personal and social responsibility to keep everyone safe.

Hope everyone will cooperate with the measures

Given the imminent wave of cases, the new announcement really shouldn’t come as too big of a surprise.

However sian everyone might feel about the measures, we hope they’ll abide by them to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.

After all, we’d want to stay healthy in order to celebrate CNY with the people we love.

