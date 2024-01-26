Woman From Australia Bumps Into Boss On Flight After Taking Sick Leave To Travel

Woman Takes Sick Leave — Only To Bump Into Boss On Flight

Faking being sick to skip work and go on a trip is probably something that most of us have been tempted to do.

Well, one woman from Australia decided to take the plunge and do such a thing — only to see her boss on the same flight.

Talk about suay.

Fortunately, she was able to avoid any awkward interactions by disguising herself with a cap and sunglasses.

Woman from Australia sees boss on same flight after faking sick

The woman, Leila Soares aka @leilabelosoares, shared a seven-second clip on TikTok detailing the hilarious incident.

Her video starts by showing a line of passengers loading their baggage into the overhead compartments inside a plane.

In the text overlay, she wrote that she messaged her boss to call in sick.

Little did she know he would be on the same flight as her.

While recording the video, she briefly zoomed into a moustached man in blue getting up from his seat. This was presumably her boss.

The video proceeds to cut to Leila herself, seated at the back of the plane.

Fortunately for her, she apparently managed to avoid catching her employer’s attention by disguising herself with a mask, sunglasses, and a cap.

Netizens share similar experiences

The video quickly went viral on TikTok, with many expressing their fear of ever finding themselves in the same situation.

Others noted that they had similar encounters with their employers as well.

One user mentioned that they faked being sick to go to the casino — only to find their boss waving at them.

Another netizen said that her husband had the same experience.

After calling in sick, he ended up having lunch in the same restaurant as his boss.

There were those who also asked for an update — even the official Microsoft TikTok account.

While Leila hasn’t provided an update yet, we hope she managed to escape the attention of her boss and enjoyed her getaway.

That said, if you really feel like chao keng (feigning sickness), staying home and keeping a super low profile is probably the best idea.

