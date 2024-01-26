Woman From Australia Bumps Into Boss On Flight After Taking Sick Leave To Travel

Humour Latest News

Talk about suay.

By - 26 Jan 2024, 6:07 pm

Follow us on Whatsapp for the latest updates Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates

Woman Takes Sick Leave — Only To Bump Into Boss On Flight

Faking being sick to skip work and go on a trip is probably something that most of us have been tempted to do.

Well, one woman from Australia decided to take the plunge and do such a thing — only to see her boss on the same flight.

Talk about suay.

@leilabelosoares

And a oop #fyp

♬ sonido original – Nando Hernández 🚀

Fortunately, she was able to avoid any awkward interactions by disguising herself with a cap and sunglasses.

Woman from Australia sees boss on same flight after faking sick

The woman, Leila Soares aka @leilabelosoares, shared a seven-second clip on TikTok detailing the hilarious incident.

Her video starts by showing a line of passengers loading their baggage into the overhead compartments inside a plane.

Source: @leilabelosoares on TikTok

In the text overlay, she wrote that she messaged her boss to call in sick.

Little did she know he would be on the same flight as her.

While recording the video, she briefly zoomed into a moustached man in blue getting up from his seat. This was presumably her boss.

Source: @leilabelosoares on TikTok

The video proceeds to cut to Leila herself, seated at the back of the plane.

Source: @leilabelosoares on TikTok

Fortunately for her, she apparently managed to avoid catching her employer’s attention by disguising herself with a mask, sunglasses, and a cap.

Netizens share similar experiences

The video quickly went viral on TikTok, with many expressing their fear of ever finding themselves in the same situation.

Source: TikTok

Others noted that they had similar encounters with their employers as well.

One user mentioned that they faked being sick to go to the casino — only to find their boss waving at them.

Source: TikTok

Another netizen said that her husband had the same experience.

After calling in sick, he ended up having lunch in the same restaurant as his boss.

There were those who also asked for an update — even the official Microsoft TikTok account.

Source: TikTok

While Leila hasn’t provided an update yet, we hope she managed to escape the attention of her boss and enjoyed her getaway.

That said, if you really feel like chao keng (feigning sickness), staying home and keeping a super low profile is probably the best idea.

Also read: S’pore Staff Claims Boss Cancelled Approved Leave To Go On Own Holiday, Requests Redditors’ Advice

S’pore Staff Claims Boss Cancelled Approved Leave To Go On Own Holiday, Requests Redditors’ Advice

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @leilabelosoares on TikTok.

Drop us your email so you won't miss the latest news.

Article written by:

Sudeshna Dhar
Sudeshna Dhar
  • More From Author