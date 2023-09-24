Woman Heard Screaming At Man & Asking For Her Passport Back At Changi Airport T1

Woman Shouts At Man To Return Her Passport At Changi Airport T1

A scene of a woman with a piece of luggage asking for her passport back from a man at Changi Airport has gone viral on social media.

While the context of the scene appeared unclear, the woman was agitated and allegedly had her passport forcibly taken from her by the man.

A second video shows the woman running into the airport terminal while the man follows behind her.

The videos have attracted more than 300,000 views on TikTok.

Woman seen asking for her passport from man

The videos seemed to have been uploaded first by a TikTok user on Saturday (23 Sep).

In the first video, the woman, who’s carrying a pink bag and carry-on luggage, can be heard looking agitated and confronting a man dressed in black.

“Give me my passport!” she can be heard exclaiming repeatedly.

“I’m not going to make it for my flight!” the woman continued. “I need to return to China!”

She then continues to ask for her passport, but the man appears impassive. So, she starts to pull on his shirt while shouting even louder at him to return her passport.

Eventually, the man’s response seems to trigger a more extreme reaction from the woman.

The man does not appear to return her passport, instead only attempting to pull away from the woman as she grabs his shirt.

Woman runs into Changi Airport terminal in second video

In a second video, the woman seems to be saying that she either does not have something or that she denies doing something.

“Call the police!” she shouts. Meanwhile, someone who appears to be an airport officer is present in the video.

However, he does not appear to stop the commotion.

Then, the woman runs into the terminal, with the man following behind.

Mysteriously, the woman’s luggage is no longer present in this second video. During the first video, the woman had let go of the luggage to grab the man’s shirt and demand her passport.

Though many comments speculated about what happened, including condemning the man for allegedly withholding the woman’s passport, there isn’t enough context for anyone to reasonably do so.

8world News reported that it has contacted the police for more information.

