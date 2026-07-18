Woman in Hong Kong convicted after dumping faeces into neighbour’s AC unit

Woman in Hong Kong convicted of dumping faeces and damaging public property

A court in Hong Kong has found a 59-year-old woman guilty of dumping foul matter onto private property without consent after she repeatedly discarded faeces into her neighbour’s air conditioning unit.

According to HK01, the judge scheduled her sentencing for 21 Aug. She is currently out on bail.

Security footage revealed her crime

During the trial, the court heard arguments on her two charges — one for dumping faeces and the other for damaging a security camera.

On the charge of dumping faeces, the court saw footage of a hand extending from the woman’s flat before it poured a substance onto the neighbour’s air conditioning unit.

This act occurred over ten nights across a span of around a month from 6 June until 13 July.

Because there was no reason to believe anyone other than the defendant had stayed in her flat, the hand was determined to be hers.

Furthermore, the judge rejected the defence’s argument that the substance was not faeces. He believed that no special training was required to identify that the substance dumped was foul.

Woman also broke a security camera

For the other charge, the defendant was accused of damaging one of her neighbour’s security cameras. The court heard that the camera was installed on 31 May last year.

Footage shows the woman making her way towards a window ledge before she makes a pushing motion. A loud bang can then be heard as the camera in question fell from the 15th floor onto the first floor platform below.

The defence argued that the woman had simply wanted to open the window and that the act dislodged the camera because it was not safely secured.

However, the judge rejected this argument because the corridor was located one floor below the defendant’s unit. As such, she had no apparent reason to want to open said window.

Furthermore, the woman’s actions afterwards — checking her surroundings before quickly leaving — was highly unusual. As such, the court also found her guilty for this charge.

With the woman found guilty on both charges, her lawyer sought to mitigate her sentence by arguing that she had been seeking psychiatric help since 2022.

He also said she had a history of returning lost property, a sign of good character.

Her case will return to court on 21 Aug.

Also read: Woman throws neighbour’s shoes down HDB block after dispute, uses umbrella to hide from CCTV



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