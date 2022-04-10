Woman Hit By Cyclist Outside Her Condo On 21 Mar

Some of Singapore’s pathways are shared between pedestrians and cyclists. Whether you’re travelling on foot or on two wheels, we should be careful and considerate of one another.

Safety concerns arise when cyclists travel at high speed on footpaths. One woman, unfortunately, learned this the hard way.

On Sunday (10 Apr), ROADS.sg shared on Facebook that Ms Sally Ng was hit hard by a cyclist after exiting her condominium gate.

She suffered a neck sprain, a head injury, hip bruises, and skin abrasion from the accident.

Ms Ng said she has since filed a police report about the incident. She is now appealing for witnesses to help her case.

Cyclist rams into woman after she exits condo on 21 Mar

On 21 Mar, Ms Ng walked through her condominium’s side gate at about 5.30pm, when she was knocked down by a cyclist.

The incident was captured by the condominium’s CCTV camera.

According to the Facebook post, the cyclist was riding at a fast speed at the time. Judging from the velocity captured on camera, it is likely he did not brake upon seeing Ms Ng.

The impact was so great that she was thrown to the ground and blacked out for a few seconds.

Ms Ng said she was in great pain and could not move.

The cyclist proceeded to help her up but did not apologise. Ms Ng alleged that he was “rude and arrogant”. He reportedly claimed the incident was her fault for not giving way to him.

Suffered neck sprain & head injury

Ms Ng later called for an ambulance. While waiting, she was in shock, and her entire body was shivering.

She shared that she could not move her neck and felt nauseous the entire time.

At the hospital, she was found to have suffered a neck sprain, head injury, hip bruises, and skin abrasions.

Ms Ng was discharged the same day and given five days of medical leave.

However, the recovery process was a daunting one. Even after the hospital visit, she said she could not lay down or sit for long periods due to the pain.

On 23 Mar, she visited Punggol Polyclinic as her shoulder swelled due to injuries from the accident.

It’s been three weeks since the accident, and she still has not fully recovered. Besides that, she said she was traumatised and now lives in stress and fear of cyclists.

Seeking accident witnesses

Ms Ng shared that the Ang Mo Kio police station called her to schedule an appointment for her to make her statement on 24 Mar.

However, she said she did not hear from them again after the call.

Ms Ng also elaborated that while there were CCTV cameras on the sheltered footpath on the day of the incident, it appears to have been removed. It wasn’t specified who removed them.

Hoping to bring the cyclist to justice, Ms Ng is now appealing for witnesses to the accident.

Cyclists should slow down on public paths

According to the Land Transport Authority (LTA), cyclists on public paths need to give way to pedestrians. They should also watch their speed and slow down around others.

Perhaps if the cyclist was travelling at a slower pace, the accident between him and Ms Ng could have been avoided.

Nonetheless, we hope the cyclist will be brought to justice and learn the important lesson of being cautious on shared paths for the safety of everyone.

