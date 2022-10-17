Shanghai Woman Kidnapped In Philippines & Kept In Dog Cage, Escapes After 20 Days

Shanghai Woman Kept In Dog Cage Escapes, Rescued By Philippines Police

While on a night out with friends in the Philippines, a woman from Shanghai, China, was kidnapped by three men and kept in a dog cage for almost three weeks.

Police found her in a convenience store after she managed to escape.

The captors had demanded over S$285,000 (US$200,000) from her boyfriend.

Kidnapped while out with friend

According to The Daily Mail, the 28-year-old woman had been out with her friend in Angeles City, Pampanga, on 17 Sep when she was kidnapped by two Chinese nationals and a Filipino.

Police anti-kidnapping unit said they received an abduction report there on that date.

The next day, kidnappers called her boyfriend and asked for over S$285,000 (US$200,000) for her return.

While some reports stated the kidnappers demanded S$2.85 million (US$2 million), Philippines police said the ransom amount was S$285,000.

They also sent over a video clip of the victim being hit by a baseball bat.

Her boyfriend then made a police report.

Woman kept in dog cage by kidnappers

For about 20 days, the woman was kept in a dog cage in a home in Batangas City.

But she managed to escape on 6 Oct and was found by police in a convenience store there, after she contacted her family for help.

The house she was in is about 200km away from where she was kidnapped, according to Manila Bulletin.

Police did not share how the woman escaped from the house, but they were able to determine its location.

However, the captors had already fled, leaving an empty house.

Police investigations ongoing

The woman was reportedly in police custody on 7 Oct as investigations continued.

“Some suspects are already identified and are now the subject of follow-up operations,” police chief Rodolfo Azurin Jr said.

Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr, head of the 4A Regional Police Station, commended the Batangas City Police Station officers for their timely response.

Featured image adapted from Manila Bulletin and Daily Mail.