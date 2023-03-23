Woman In Jurong Allegedly Throws Plates At Coffeeshop & Disturbs Funeral, Faces 4 Charges

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Woman Allegedly Disturbs Funeral And Bothers Strangers At Jurong

A woman in Singapore was handed a fresh charge for causing annoyance on three occasions last year.

The 46-year-old was reported to have disturbed a funeral, drunkenly threw plates, and attempted to hug patrons and staff in a shopping centre.

She was first charged in January 2023 for her offences before being indicted again on Wednesday (22 Mar).

Allegedly commits offences while out on bail

According to The Straits Times (ST), the accused is a 46-year-old woman by the name of Goh Mei Chi.

On Wednesday (22 Mar), she was handed a fresh charge for performing a rash act causing hurt.

Although details are sparse, ST reported that Goh committed the offence on 12 Feb while she was out on bail.

With the newest charge, Goh has a total of four charges against her, two of which are for being a public nuisance.

Woman causes nuisance at shopping centres and disturbs funeral

Based on a report by ST, Goh faces three charges for her alleged misdeeds in 2022.

These include the events on 9 May 2022 night, where she purportedly threw and broke plates while intoxicated at a coffee shop in Pioneer Mall.

Later that month, at about 9.45pm on 28 May, she apparently caused annoyance by speaking loudly and attempting to hug patrons and staff at a food court in Gek Poh Shopping Centre.

Three months later, she caused a scene at the void deck of a block along Boon Lay Drive by reportedly shouting and crying near a funeral proceeding.

Goh was subsequently charged in January 2023 with one count of drunkenness in public and two counts of public nuisance for these offences.

Will return to court on 12 Apr

The court offered Goh a bail of S$15,000 following her most charge.

ST reported that her case is expected to be heard again on 12 Apr.

If found guilty of public nuisance, the accused could be fined up to S$2,000 per charge.

