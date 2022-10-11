Woman Passes Away After Botox Treatment At Esplanade Clinic, Doctor Faces 2 Years’ Jail

Woman Passes Away After Botox Treatment At Clinic, Doctor Charged On 11 Oct

On 8 Mar 2019, a 31-year-old woman fell into a coma after getting a Botox injection at a clinic on Bras Basah Road.

She spent several days on life support in the hospital before passing away five days later.

The doctor who administered the fatal dose was charged on Tuesday (11 Oct). He now faces up to two years in jail.

Woman passes away receiving Botox treatment

According to The Straits Times (ST), the woman, property agent Lau Li Ting, had gone to Revival Medical & Aesthetics Centre for Botox treatment.

She had gone to the same clinic, which is located in Esplanade Xchange, for another beauty treatment in Jan 2019.

On 8 Mar that year, Ms Lau’s brother received a call around 2pm informing him that his sister was in the accident and emergency department.

At around 4pm, her family reached the hospital. Doctors told them that Ms Lau’s heart had stopped for a while and there was little brain activity.

She fell into a coma and remained on life support for five days before passing away on 13 Mar 2019.

Doctor charged with causing Ms Lau’s death

On Tuesday (11 Oct), Channel News Asia (CNA) reported that Dr Chan Bingyi was charged with causing Ms Lau’s death by a negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide.

The 34-year-old Singaporean is accused of administering ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid (EDTA) to Ms Lau through an intravenous injection.

Doctors use EDTA to treat heavy metal poisoning, explains WebMD. It is also a common ingredient in skincare and cosmetic products.

Lianhe Zaobao states that Dr Chan allegedly administered an unnecessary dose of EDTA too quickly and at too high a concentration.

This caused Ms Lau to develop EDTA toxicity, leading to her cardiac arrest and her subsequent death.

A check of the Ministry of Health’s database by CNA reveals that Dr Chan is still a registered medical practitioner.

If convicted of causing Ms Lau’s death, he faces up to two years in jail, a fine, or both.

The judge agreed to release Dr Chan on bail of S$5,000, Lianhe Zaobao reports. He will return to court on 7 Nov.

