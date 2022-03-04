Woman Fell Into Coma In Germany & Passed Away During Long-Awaited Overseas Trip

Having been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and border restrictions for more than 2 years now, a holiday trip overseas would likely be high up the wishlists for many Singaporeans.

However, for one couple, their much-anticipated trip to Europe turned out to be the last for the wife.

After travelling to Germany, the 42-year-old woman reportedly slipped into a coma and passed away on 19 Feb.

Source

Prior to her demise, the lady reportedly had a difficult time seeking medical treatment in the Netherlands and Germany. Her cause of death is still unclear at the time of writing.

Wife of S’pore couple felt uncomfortable after 12-hour flight

According to Shin Min Daily News, Ms Mah started feeling unwell on 12 Feb after she and her husband got off the plane in Amsterdam — their first stop after a 12-hour flight.

Speaking to the Chinse daily, the woman’s husband, Mr Teo, recalled Ms Mah experiencing a headache and sore throat.

She took painkillers that day and also had a negative ART result on the following day.

He added that his wife thought that her symptoms were a result of her body not being used to taking flights in such a long time.

The couple then went on the tour as usual.

She felt a sudden pain in lower abdomen on 3rd day

However, on the 3rd day of their Europe trip, Ms Mah allegedly felt a sudden pain in her lower abdomen.

A tour guide then assisted her to the first aid station at a hotel to measure her blood pressure.

The medical staff later passed Ms Mah some painkillers and advised her to seek medical attention if she still felt sick.

Upon taking the medicine, Ms Mah felt better. The pair later proceeded to Germany.

Woman fell into coma in Frankfurt hospital

Upon arriving in Germany, the pain in Ms Mah’s lower abdomen reportedly got worse.

She was eventually sent to a hospital in Frankfurt on 18 Feb.

However, her husband could not accompany her due to the pandemic regulations.

Mr Teo recalled his wife informing him that the doctors suspected she had a bladder infection.

2 hours later, Ms Mah was transferred to the intensive care unit. The hospital, however, apparently did not contact Mr Teo about the result on that night.

Mr Teo decided to visit the hospital the next morning but was awakened by a local policeman, who came knocking at his hotel at about 3am.

He was then informed that his wife had slipped into a coma and was in critical condition.

Woman passed away in Germany

Upon hearing the news, Mr Teo rushed to the hospital. However, Ms Mah was already ‘fading away’ at the time.

Ms Mah eventually passed away on the morning of 19 Feb, reported Shin Min Daily.

Source

After more than 10 days, her body was transported back to Singapore

Sought medical treatment six times

Throughout the trip, Ms Mah sought medical treatment in both Netherlands and Germany at least six times, as mentioned by Shin Min Daily News.

She consulted local clinics, major hospitals, a hotel emergency station, and even the airline’s medical department.

However, no one could point out the cause of her sickness.

Couple’s first trip together after 2 years of the pandemic

According to Shin Min Daily News, the local couple spent about S$6,000 to book the 10-day Europe tour package.

The package included tours in the Netherlands, Germany, and France.

The couple worked in the banking industry and couldn’t go abroad due to the epidemic.

Source

They only managed to go for their holiday after the pandemic situation got better.

May Ms Mah rest in peace

It’s unfortunate that what should’ve been a relaxing getaway for the couple turned out so tragically.

We hope the authorities will get to the bottom of Ms Mah’s demise to give her family and friends some semblance of closure.

MS News extends our sincerest condolences to her family. May she rest in peace.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook.