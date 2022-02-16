Singapore-Indonesia Sea VTL To Resume From 25 Feb

After rounds of discussions with multiple countries, Singapore has launched new Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTLs) with Hong Kong and Indonesia.

Additionally, quotas for all VTL flights have been fully reinstated and are expected to increase progressively.

Singaporeans can now look forward to quarantine-free travels to cherished island destinations Bintan and Batam, thanks to the latest developments.

Here’s a summary of the latest travel updates.

New VTL arrangements with Indonesia & Hong Kong

According to the Ministry of Health (MOH), authorities have relaunched and made new VTL arrangements with several countries and regions:

Malaysia

Indonesia

Qatar (previously deferred)

Saudi Arabia (previously deferred)

United Arab Emirates (previously deferred)

Hong Kong (new)

While VTL flight quotas have been fully restored, authorities will fully reinstate the quota for land VTL between Singapore and Malaysia from 22 Feb. Ticket sales begin today (16 Feb).

As for Indonesia, authorities have added a sea VTL to the current air VTL arrangement, making sea travels to Bintan and Batam feasible again.

This update comes hot on the heels of the news that tickets for the ferry trip from Singapore to Batam will start selling on 18 Feb.

Vaccinated Travel Pass applications open on 22 Feb

Applications for Vaccinated Travel Pass (VTP) to Hong Kong, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE will open at 10am on 22 Feb.

The first flights from these places will start on 25 Feb.

Meanwhile, VTP applications for sea travel between Singapore and Indonesia will open at 10am on 22 Feb.

The first ferry trip will start on 25 Feb.

Safe travels in the new norm

Singapore is moving to streamline new travel and Covid-19 regulations. With these new updates, Singaporeans can look forward to travelling again in our new norm.

Just remember to practise good personal hygiene and keep a mask on to be safe.

Featured image adapted from The Heartlander Tourist.